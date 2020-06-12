Sydney Rosters star James Tedesco has become the first client of ‘football whisperer’ Joe Wehbe to help and deal with his affairs, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

From November 1, Tedesco will become a free agent and as arguably the best player in the league, he will be a wanted man.

Tedesco recently cut ties with former manager Isaac Moses, which prompted him to sign with the mysterious Wehbe to help with all of his affairs.

Wehbe and Moses were former business partners together, but they had a fall out in their player manager business and the legal battle was only settled after Moses made an admission that he and Wehbe were 50-50 partners in the business.

With plenty of speculation surrounding Wehbe and his desire to start up his own player management firm, the agreement with Tedesco puts it into the works. Wehbe has been a huge mentor to Tedesco over the years and has played a big part in helping the NSW and Australian represent achieve and be the player he is today.

Wehbe will be allowed to organise deals such as sponsorships on the behalf of Tedesco, but given he is not a current accredited NRL agent for the time being, Wehbe will not be able to discuss and sort out Tedesco’s next playing deal.

The NRL will have eyes firmly fixed on Wehbe and making sure he doesn’t orchestrate any deals while he isn’t accredited.

Wehbe is a well connected man within the NRL and many have explored and asked for his advice over particular matters over the years, and with current and ex players such as Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Aaron Woods, Israel Folau, Nathan Brown and Tim Mannah closely connected with him over the years, Wehbe looks set to build a bigger circle within the league.

“I speak to him more than three times a week about anything I want to and it’s really good for my head space and mentality,” Tedesco said of Wehbe last year.

“When I came back from a lot of injuries and I had to clear my mental space up, [Webhe] was a guy who definitely helped in that space.

“If I don’t talk to him for a few weeks, which I never do, but if I didn’t I would feel a bit lost. But I think his guidance has really put me in a great position.

“I trust him with everything, he tells me straight up and down. He’s a guy along with my family that I trust.”

The players around the league wanting Wehbe’s advice also receive treatment from his partner, massage therapist Anthony Carbone. The West Tigers were in discussion with both Wehbe and Carbone three years ago to sign them at the club, which could have played a big part in maintaining the likes of Mitchell Moses, Woods, Tedesco and Luke Brooks at the club. At that time though, only Tedesco remained at the club before leaving to sign with the Sydney Roosters two years ago. where he has won two consecutive premierships.

It looks more likely as the days go on that Tedesco will be a Rooster for a long period of time, regardless of what happens from a contract standpoint and who ultimately signs off on it.