Cowboys v Roosters

Justin O’Neil is in doubt after failing to finish the game last week with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in line to come in. Mitch Dunn is set to return from injury and could replace Shane Wright. Tom Gilbert is eligible to play after serving his suspension.

Daniel Tupou will miss for the Roosters with a syndesmosis injury, allowing Ryan Hall to return on the right wing. Lindsay Collins, Boyd Cordner and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves all suffered concussions against the Storm last week and are in serious doubt. Josh Morris (back), Nat Butcher (ribs) and Jake Friend (shoulder) should overcome injuries to play.

Titans v Warriors

Kevin Proctor (bicep), Phillip Sami (shoulder) and Mitch Rain (knee) will all miss for the Titans while Brian Kelly could return if fit after being ruled out of last week’s contest. Erin Clark or Nathan Peats are in line to come in for Rain.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return from suspension while Patrick Herbert (knock), Wayde Egan (ankle), Chanel Harris-Tavita (knock) and Jack Murchie (groin) are in doubt. Kodi Nikorima will need to pass concussion protocols to play.

Rabbitohs v Tigers

Braidon Burns could be out for the season with a dislocated patella he suffered last week. Bailey Sironen is in line to return after a late withdrawal last week. Latrell Mitchell is carrying a niggle but should be fine to play.

Joey Leilua will miss due to a grade three dangerous contact charge, with Michael Chee-Kam set to come in. Luciano Leilua and Sam McIntyre both failed to finish due to HIAs last week and will be in some doubt to play.

Sharks v Panthers

Matt Moylan will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. Josh Dugan could move to fullback to replace him with Nene Macdonald coming onto the left wing. Sione Katoa is in doubt after suffering an ankle injury last week.

Brian To’o looks set to miss two months after suffering an ankle injury last week. Dean Whare will need to overcome a toe injury to play. Charlie Staines and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak are in line to come into the squad.

Broncos v Bulldogs

Jake Turpin, Kotoni Staggs, David Fifita and Matt Lodge all look set to return to the Broncos squad if they can prove their fitness, while Tom Dearden looks set to come into the halves with either Anthony Milford or Brodie Croft set to be dropped.

Luke Thompson looks set to make his Bulldogs debut for Adam Elliot after he suffered both a knee injury and a shoulder dislocation last week. Jake Averillo is likely to return after missing last week due to concussion.

Raiders v Storm

Iosia Soliola and Emre Guler will both miss this week and possibly longer after suffering injuries last week. Dunamis Lui is set to return to the squad as injury cover. Elliot Whitehead is in some doubt after suffering a knee injury in the first half last week.

Suliasi Vunivalu is the most concern for the Storm with a hamstring injury while Felise Kaufusi, Justin Olam, Christian Welch and Jahrome Hughes will also be monitored but all are likely to play.

Knights v Eels

Edrick Lee will miss with a broken arm he suffered last week with Tautau Moga likely to come in. Kalyn Ponga and Sione Mata’utia will need to pass HIA protocols to play. Tim Glasby will return after missing last week due to concussion.

Nathan Brown will return after missing two games with suspension. No other major changes are expected for the Eels.

Dragons v Sea Eagles

Zac Lomax is in doubt after suffering a knee injury last week while Tristan Sailor could replace either Adam Clune or Corey Norman at the halves for the Dragons.

Addin Fonua-Blake is facing a two to three week ban after being sent off for dissent last week. Corey Waddell could return if he can prove his fitness while either Josh Schuster and Cade Cust a chance to replace Lachlan Croker at five eighth.