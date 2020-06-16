Knights vs Broncos



Kurt Mann could miss after suffering a knock the ankle, with Tex Hoy or Phoenix Crossland shaping as his replacements. Lachlan Fitzgibbon could come back from a hamstring injury and replace Brodie Jones on the bench.

Tevita Pangai and Alex Glenn make their return for the Broncos while Kotoni Staggs makes way after suffering a hamstring injury. Rhys Kennedy looks like the other casualty, while new signing Issac Luke could make his debut.

Rabbitohs vs Warriors

James Roberts could return after requiring an extra week to get his fitness up to full strength.

For the Warriors, David Fusitu’a could come into the squad as he slowly builds his fitness, with Adam Pompey likely making way. King Vuniyayawa is expected to overcome a neck injury, while Ken Maumalo is a chance to return from a hamstring injury.

Panthers vs Storm

Kurt Capewell will miss at least the next 10 weeks after suffering a serious knee injury in last Friday’s loss to Parramatta, with Liam Martin set to take his place on the right edge and Jack Hetherington or Billy Burns to come onto the bench. Dylan Edwards has recovered from a hamstring injury and could take over Caleb Aekins’ position at fullback.

The Storm are expected to go in unchanged.

Titans vs Dragons

Dale Copley is set to miss with a syndesmosis injury, while Tyronne Roberts will return from an ankle issue. Jai Arrow (ribs) Jamal Fogerty (HIA) and Ash Taylor (shoulder) are all expected to be right.

Ben Hunt is likely to remain on the bench and Matt Dufty at fullback after the Dragons finally got their first win on the board against Cronulla. The only potential change for the Dragons is Jason Saab or Tristian Sailor coming in for Jordan Pereira, who was quiet against the Sharks.

Wests Tigers vs Cowboys

Luke Gardner is expected to come in for Luciano Leilua (ankle). Russel Packer will miss the next two weeks through suspension, with Oliver Clark likely taking his place in the side. Benji Marshall is not expected to return after Josh Reynolds’ strong showing on the weekend.

Valentine Holmes (ankle) andJordan McLean (calf) are both set to miss for the Cowboys. Francis Molo, Ben Hampton and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow all shape as replacements. Tom Gilbert accepted a three-match ban, with Corey Jensen, Shane Wright and Peter Hola to all contenders to replace him.

Roosters vs Eels



Roosters TBC.

Kane Evans is likely to miss after being charged by the match review committee, with Orgeon Kaufusi and Brad Takarangi options to come in.

Raiders vs Sea Eagles

Corey Horsburgh was a late out for the Raiders last week with gastro and looks set to return. George Williams (knee), Charze Nicoll-Klokstad (knock), Jordan Rapana (shoulder), Jack Wighton (head cut) and Joseph Tapine (nose) are all expected to overcome minor injuries, while Hudson Young is eligible to return from suspension.

Sharks vs Bulldogs

Matt Moylan (hamstring) will need to prove his fitness after being a late out last week. Sione Katoa (wrist) is in doubt, paving the way for Bryson Goodwin to make his club debit.

Bulldogs TBC.