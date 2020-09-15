Rabbitohs v Bulldogs

Dane Gagai will miss for the Rabbitohs after pleading guilty for a grade one striking charge and will miss one game. Jasxon Paulo is his likely replacement on the wing. Steven Marsters left the field on the weekend but there has been no reports of an injury. Hame Sele could be named on the bench after returning to training following his shoulder injury.

Matt Doory is out for the Bulldogs after injuring his knee whilst scoring a try, with Josh Jackson moving to the right edge. Luke Thompson is expected to play after his late withdrawal last week due to a calf injury.

Cowboys v Panthers

The Cowboys could have a big inclusion with Jason Taumalolo a chance to play after a calf injury with a final fitness test his only obstacle. Gavin Cooper may be moved to the bench with Tom Gilbert set to come on the left edge. Coen Hess could come back into the 17.

Apisai Koroisau and Spencer Leniu are in doubt after being forced from the field due to HIA. Due to the Panthers ladder position, both are likely to be rested if they can play. Mitch Kenny and Kurt Capewell are their likely replacements.

Eels v Broncos

Reed Mahoney will return from the Eels after missing last week due to a shoulder injury, with Ray Stone dropping back to the bench. Nathan Brown and Jai Friend will play despite a head clash last weekend. Andrew Davey will be free to play if he takes the early guilty plea on a grade one dangerous contact charge, but is expected be pushed out of the 17.

The Broncos came out of the Titans loss relatively injury-free, with Rhys Kennedy the only issue after being charged with a grade one crusher tackle. If he takes the early guilty plea, he will miss just one game with Joe Ofahengaue starting at prop and Jamil Hopoate coming onto the bench after his return from suspension. Jake Turpin could return from his hand injury with Corey Paix set to make way.

Sea Eagles v Titans

Manly are set to welcome many players back from injury, with Tom Trbojevic (hamstring), Reuben Garrick (shoulder) and Dylan Walker (foot) all expected to play. Abbas Miski will make way for Trbojevic while Tevita Funa will move to the left wing and Albert Hopoate will make way.

Addin Fonua-Blake will likely miss after suffering a knock to the same knee he injured earlier in the season. Morgan Boyle is his likely replacement. Jake Gosiewski is in doubt after passing a HIA in the first half before failing a second HIA later in the match after another head knock.

Titans captain Kevin Proctor will return from suspension, with him set to come in for Beau Femor after he suffred a hamstring injury on the weekend. Phillip Sami will return after missing the last two games, with Keegan Hipgrave also a chance to return after his late withdrawal last week. Jai Arrow and Sam Lisone will both need to be monitored but should play.

Storm v Titans

Ryan Papenhuyzen (achillies) and Christian Welch (suspension) will return for the Storm this week, with Jahrome Hughes in doubt after he looked to have suffered a calf injury last weekend. Brandon Smith could return from a broken jaw and be named on the bench. Ricky Leutele could come into the side for Brenko Lee.

The Tigers have a nine-day turnaround and this will see Moses Mbye and Joseph Leilua return after their late withdrawals last week. Luke Brooks will miss after he received a one game suspension for grade one striking. Josh Reynolds or Jock Madden are in line to replace him. Elijah Taylor failed to finish due to concussion and could be in some doubt.

Roosters v Sharks

Boyd Cordner is in doubt for the Roosters after suffering a concussion last week and is expected to be rested before the finals. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could return after he was a late withdrawal last week.

The Sharks are expected to name the same 17 as last week, with Siosifa Talaki and Sione Katoa both expected to overcome niggles to play.

Raiders v Warriors

Sia Soliola has been cleared to return for the Raiders after his facial injury and is set to play minutes to prepare him for the finals. Josh Papalii could be given a rest to manage a shoulder injury. Curtis Scott could return at right centre with Semi Valemei likely dropping out of the 17.

The Warriors are waiting for the Eels to extend their loan deal for another week so Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings can continue to play. Kodi Nikorima (bicep), George Jennings (knock) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (calf) all suffered minor issues but should be fine to play. Peta Hiku will need to pass protocols to play after suffering a heavy hit late last game.

Knights v Dragons

The Knights will be bolstered by the returns of Kalyn Ponga (nose), Hymel Hunt (rested) and Mitch Barnett (sternum), who all missed the Roosters game last week. Tex Hoy, Starford To’a and Josh King are expected to be named on the extended bench. Kurt Mann could take a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea after being charged with a grade one crusher tackle.

Billy Brittain and Josh Kerr clashed heads against the Raiders and are now both in doubt for the Dragons, with both needing to pass HIA protocols to play. Jacob Host was a late withdrawal last week due a calf injury suffered during the warm up, which could keep him out this week. Tariq Sims is an outside chance to return from his shoulder injury.