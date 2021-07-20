State of Origin is fading away in the rear-view mirror, and the push to make the top eight is on. Here is all the early team news ahead of NRL Round 19.

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders

The Eels are likely to make two changes, with their rested Origin stars Mitchell Moses and Junior Paulo returning. That'll mean Marata Niukore goes back to the bench, with Will Smith and Jakob Arthur the two most likely to drop out of the side.

In a monster blow for the Raiders, fullback Xavier Savage is gone for the season with an AC joint injury. With Bailey Simonsson still on the shelf, it's likely Caleb Aekins will be recalled. Canberra are also likely to be without Jack Wighton. The Raiders' half was injured last week backing up from Origin and is tipped to need a week to recover. Matt Frawley would be his replacement. Josh Papalii is also likely to start again, with Iosia Soliola reverting to the bench, meaning the Canberra forward pack would run out the way it was originally named last Tuesday before the late swap.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

James Tedesco will come back into the Roosters side to replace Billy Smith, with Joseph Manu shifting from fullback to centre. Sio Siua Taukeiaho should be back too, although is likely to play from the bench with either Egan Butcher or Fletcher Baker missing out. Angus Crichton will move back to the starting side, swapping with Nat Butcher.

It's not great news for the Knights. Kalyn Ponga and David Klemmer will both need to pass concussion protocols to play, while Jacob Saifiti picked up an ankle injury against the Storm as well and is no certainty. Daniel Saifiti is likely to be back though, while Sauaso Sue is also likely to be added to the team in the event both Jacob Saifiti and Klemmer are out. Expect Tex Hoy to be on standby for Ponga.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm

The Cowboys lost Javid Bowen to an ACL injury. Ben Hampton is back from injury and either he or Jusin O'Neill is the likely replacement for Bowen.

Big adjustments for the Storm are expected. Christian Welch and Josh Addo-Carr will come straight back into the side. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is also back after suspension. They walk into the side with Dale Finucane likely to be out through concussion and George Jennings a leg injury, while Aaron Booth also has a dislocated shoulder. Welch should start in the front row, with Tui Kamikamica moving to lock and Asofa-Solomona joining the bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

Latrell Mitchell was rested last week, but will be back this time, seeing Blake Taafe miss out on the starting 13. Alex Johnston will miss at least a few weeks, with Josh Mansour the most likely replacement. Campbell Graham and Liam Knight both failed HIAs against the Bulldogs and a six-day turnaround leaves them racing the clock to play. In the event they miss out, Braidon Burns would play in the centres, while Jed Carwright would be added to the bench. Taafe could be retained as the utility option.

It's a mess at the Warriors meanwhile. Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan could both miss the remainder of the season, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is unlikely to play after failing a HIA. Rocco Berry is the other set to be missing. Eliesa Katoa will play in the back row for Harris, Sean O'Sullivan should replace Tuivasa-Sheck, Kodi Nikorima will play at hooker and Adam Pompey or Edward Kosi will move into the back line. Ben Murdoch-Masila and Taniela Otukolo are likely to be added to the Warriors' bench.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Josh Schuster will move from the halves to the back row, with Daly Cherry-Evans returning after a week off. Tom Trbojevic is back as well, with Reuben Garrick to the wing and Moses Suli, who was last week's late replacement for Trbojevic, forced out. Jake Trbojevic is also well and truly overdue to return, moving Sean Keppie back to the bench and Kurt De Luis out of the side.

The Tigers are unlikely to make any changes after their win over the Broncos.

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Jarome Luai is expected to return this week, pushing Tyrone May back to the centres and Brent Naden out of the side, or potentially back to the bench if Ivan Cleary elects to go that way. James Fisher-Harris could miss out too if he is unable to clear an injury, leaving Spencer Leniu to start and Matt Eisenhuth to join the bench.

A shocking loss for the Broncos could see changes. The club have said on Tuesday morning that TC Robati is responding well to treatment for a quad cork, while Albert Kelly is ready to return. It means he could replace Brodie Croft, while Robati would hold onto the spot he started in last week. Xavier Coates is also likely to be back, meaning he would replace either Jamayne Isaako who got a late reprieve last week, or Corey Oates. Kevin Walters did mention pre-game on Sunday that Isaako was their goal kicker, so read into that what you will.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

The Dragons still have a mountain of suspensions to deal out, and the discretionary nature of it makes it nearly impossible. Matt Dufty, Tyrell Fuimaono and Kaide Ellis are all certain to come back into the side after serving their suspensions last week though. It could see Tyrell Sloan move to the wing with Gerard Beale among those left to sit out, while Fuimaono could come in for Josh Kerr and Ellis for Blake Lawrie, but it's impossible to predict.

Phillip Sami will be out for the Titans with an ankle injury, while Jamal Fogarty is also out. Erin Clark may also not pass fitness. All that means Toby Sexton could come into the halves, or onto the bench if Justin Holbrook decides to start Tyrone Peachey, while Greg Marzhew is likely to play on the wing and Mitch Rein at hooker.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks

Jeremy Marshall-King is back, meaning Bailey Bindi-Odo could miss out. Adam Elliott is also likely to be back, with Matt Doorey to the bench and either Ava Seumanufagai or Ofahiki Ogden missing out.

The Sharks will be without Aiden Tolman through suspension. Royce Hunt is back meaning he could come straight into the side, however, it's expected there will be no more changes.