Tigers v Rabbitohs

The Tigers come off their last-minute win over Manly with no major injuries despite a five-day turnaround. Michael Chee-Kam (concussion) and Zane Musgrove (knee) should recover to make selection.

Dane Gagai is likely to return from his hamstring injury for the Rabbitohs, while Keoan Koloamatangi will need to pass protocols after failing a gameday HIA. Tevita Tatola will need to be checked despite playing through a knee injury. Corey Allen looks set to continue at fullback, with Alex Johnston (knock), Liam Knight (knock) and Adam Reynolds (HIA) all likely to play.

Bulldogs v Sea Eagles

Kieran Foran (pectoral) and Dylan Napa (knee/shoulder) will both miss for the Bulldogs after injuries on the weekend and are in doubt for the remainder of the season. Sauasu Sue is set to come into the 17 for Napa.

Manly look set to be without winger Jorge Tafua for the remainder of the season after he suffered a calf injury on the weekend. Abbas Miski is his likely replacement. Josh Schuster left the field late but is expected to play, with Cade Cust on standby to replace him if needed. Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker are likely to return next week against the Titans.

Panthers V Eels

Isaah Yeo will return for the Panthers after missing last week due to a concussion, with Spencer Leniu the player expected to make way. Brent Naden and Liam Martin are set to be named despite suffering knocks. Jack Hetherington is available for selection after serving his suspension while playing for the Warriors. Both clubs are still in talks however for Hetherington to be loaned out for the remainder of the season.

Reed Mahoney looks unlikely to play for the Eels after scans revealed the hooker suffered a joint injury in his left shoulder, with no timeline set for his return. Marata Niukore is in doubt after leaving the field last weekend due to a sternum/rib injury, with Waqa Blake finishing the game despite suffering an ankle injury. Brad Takairangi, Rhys Davies, Andrew Davey and Will Smith are chances to be named on the bench.

Dragons v Raiders

The Dragons will welcome back Paul Vaughan after his two-game suspension, with Tyrell Fuimaono expected to make way. Tariq Sims is expected back next week from his shoulder injury.

The Raiders received good news with prop Josh Papali cleared of a serious shoulder injury after leaving the field against the Roosters. He will miss this week but not significant time and is also set to sign a new long-term contract with the club. Matt Timoko or Kai O’Donnell are likely to come into the side. Curtis Scott looks unlikely to return from his ankle injury.

Titans v Broncos

Brian Kelly and Jaimin Joliffe both suffered ankle injuries on the weekend and are expected to miss for the Titans. Phillip Sami could return at centre after missing last game with Keegan Hipgrave coming onto the bench. Moeaki Fotuaika looks set to start at prop.

Jamil Hopoate and Jordan Riki are unlikely to play for the Broncos after both were charged by the match review committee. Riki is looking at a two-week suspension for a grade one crusher tackle, while Hopoate will receive a one-week suspension for a grade one dangerous throw, with a prior offence forcing his suspension. Cory Paix was also charged but looks set to play with an early guilty plea.

Joe Ofahengaue and Alex Glenn look set to return for the Broncos, but Xavier Coates will need to pass a fitness test for his ankle injury to be chance to replace Richie Kennar on the wing.

Roosters v Knights

Jake Friend (concussion) and Mitch Aubusson (wrist) will both return for the Roosters, after the club took a cautious approach to their returns last week. Freddy Lussick will be pushed to the bench due to Friend’s return. Josh Morris (nose) and Boyd Cordner (ribs) should both be avaliable despite suffering knocks. James Tedesco is a good chance to be rested in the coming rounds before the finals.

The Knights look set to make a big call with Kalyn Ponga likely to be rested this week after suffering a broken nose and being the recipient of a nasty tackle by Chad Townsend last week. Tex Hoy will likely fill in at fullback. Phoenix Crossland will need to pass protocols to play with Chris Randell on standby to replace him. Daniel Saifiti (knee), Sione Mata’utia (ankle) and Edrick Lee (arm) are set to return this week, with Pasami Saulo returning from suspension but is unlikely to come into the side.

Storm v Cowboys

The Storm enter this game after a bruising encounter with the Rabbitohs. Christan Welch, Darryn Schonig, Tino Faasuamaleaui and Jesse Bromwich all passed gameday HIA but will need to be monitored. Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tom Eisenhuth both suffered calf injuries and are outside chances to play. Welch was charged with a grade one dangerous tackle but should be fine to play if he takes the early guilty plea.

Coen Hess will return for the Cowboys after missing the Dragons game due to suspension, with Gavin Cooper is expected to drop out of the 17 for him. Jake Granville could replace Daejarn Asi on the bench as coach Josh Hannay looks for backup for Reuben Cotter at hooker.

Sharks v Warriors

The Sharks have suffered a massive blow, with veteran Chad Townsend set to miss the rest of the regular season after he took the guilty plea for his tackle on Knights star Kalyn Ponga. Skipper Wade Graham has also been suspended for two matches for his lifting tackle on Mason Lino, with Toby Rudolf available to play after he took the early guilty plea for his role in the tackle.

Siosifa Talakai will start on an edge for the Sharks with Andrew Fifita starting on the bench after missing last weekend. Shaun Johnson is hopeful of a return from a groin/hamstring injury, with Sione Katoa a chance to return on the wing.

The Warriors are still in negotiation over loan players Jack Hetherington (Eels), Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings (Eels), with no confirmation of their return at this stage despite the Warriors only having 20 fit players last game. Patrick Herbert (hamstring) and Nathaniel Roache (knee) both possible chances to return.