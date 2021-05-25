Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Broncos will likely be without Tyson Gamble and Matt Lodge due to suspension, with the pair both holding the option to appeal their bans. Gamble would likely see his spot replaced by Tom Dearden, while Karmichael Hunt would be a left-field option after he was sidelined through injury last week. Brendan Piakura is the leading candidate to replace Lodge, while The Daily Telegraph reports young forward TC Robati could be in the frame.

The Storm are facing the reality of being without Cameron Munster again, while they can put a line through Ryan Papenhuyzen for the short term. Five-eighth remains up in the air, with Jahrome Hughes still out to prove his fitness after being a late out last week. Kenny Bromwich is in the same boat, but the pair are backed to make a return. Chris Lewis would come out of side after a disappointing outing against the Raiders, while Brandon Smith holds onto the No.9 jumper as Harry Grant remains sidelined.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

The Cowboys will likely be without Jason Taumalolo and Lachie Burr through suspension, while Francis Molo is in doubt after a failed HIA from last weekend. North Queensland will welcome back Coen Hess from concussion and could be joined by Justin O’Neill and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who are looking to return from knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Unlikely to see many changes for the Warriors after their emphatic win over the Tigers, with Reece Walsh earning BOG plaudits in the match at fullback. Rocco Berry the one player knocking on the door for selection after being ruled out last week due to concussion.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

James Roberts is in the frame to return for the Tigers, who will likely be without Joey Leilua due to HIA testing. Could see Michael Maguire make some bold decisions, but its expected it will likely be within the same 17 and not from the reserves.

Tariq Sims makes his return after serving a one-game suspension, but the Dragons will lose Josh Kerr due to a ban from last week. Cody Ramsey, Max Feagai and Jaidyn Hunt will need to prove their fitness after failed HIAs last week, with Gerard Beale waiting in the wings should an opportunity arise.

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Kurt Capewell is facing a spell on the sidelines due to suspension. Dylan Edwards remains sidelined which will see Ivan Cleary keep Stephen Crichton at the No.1 while Paul Momirovski holds a place in the centres. Moses Leota is one player looking to return to the senior side and should do so as he recovers from a shoulder complaint.

Bulldogs also facing suspensions headaches, with Sione Katoa and Chris Smith likely to spend spells on the sidelines, but they will welcome back Jack Hetherington from his lengthy ban. Could see Kyle Flanagan and Jeremy Marshall-King make their returns to Trent Barrett’s side, who will need plenty of fire-power to handle the undefeated Panthers. They could be without Dallin Watene-Zelezniak due to an ankle injury, which would lead to several shifts at the back.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Hard to see Wayne Bennett making any cut-throat calls following last weekend’s hammering from Penrith. Cameron Murray is in the frame to return but is out to prove his fitness. Josh Mansour will also need to be given the green light for selection after battling a head knock against Penrith.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard is facing a suspensions and is unlikely to lineup against his former side. The Eels will welcome Marata Niukore back from his two-week ban and will take a place on the pine. Waqa Blake and Ryan Matterson tipped to play despite knocks in Manly loss.

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Angus Crichton will likely look to appeal his suspension and could be cleared, but Victor Radley is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a number of incidents against the Broncos saw him charged. Should both be ruled out, Nat Butcher and Daniel Fifita stand as the leading reinforcements. Joseph Suaalii is likely to hold his place as Sam Walker could be handed a rest, with Joey Manu moving into the halves according to The Daily Telegraph. Josh Morris will return to the 17 after being rested as a precaution last week.

Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson will return after serving their respective suspensions. Jordan Rapana and Joseph Tapine could also be in the frame but will need to prove their fitness as they look to return from injury. Tom Starling a likely casualty from last weekend’s loss to the Storm after suffering a head knock.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Sharks another facing suspensions crisis, with Josh Dugan Mawene Hiroti and Teig Wilton all handed bans. Josh Hannay could welcome Ronaldo Mulitalo, Shaun Johnson and Andrew Fifita back from injury, while Siosifa Talakai also returns from suspension.

Will welcome back David Fifita from suspension in what is a major inclusion for Justin Holbrook. Ash Taylor and Patrick Herbert will need to prove their fitness this week should they be in line for returns from injury.

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles

Set for a shuffle at the back as Kalyn Ponga makes his return. Kurt Mann would move back into the halves and either Blake Green or Phoenix Crossland would be on the outer.

Manly will need to monitor the situations surrounding Brad Parker and Karl Lawton, who both picked up injury complaints in last weekend’s win over Parramatta. Would be hoping to see Curtis Sironen return, but could be held off until after the bye. Dylan Walker in a similar position.