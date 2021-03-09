STORM V RABBITOHS

Pre-season injuries have riddled Melbourne’s start to 2021, with Harry Grant (knee), Dale Finucane (calf) and Brenko Lee (hamstring) all set to miss the Storm’s season opener against Souths. Grant’s absence will open up an opportunity to see Brandon Smith pull on the No.9 jumper, while Christian Welch will move into lock to replace Finucane. New recruits George Jennings and Remis Smith will likely line-up wide on the right side to combat Lee’s void.

Campbell Graham should be fit to face Melbourne come Thursday, but it will be Jaydn Su’A that is set to leave Wayne Bennett moving magnets should he fail to come back from injury in time. Recruits Jacob Host, Benji Marshall, Jai Arrow and Josh Mansour will all get strong runs across the 80 minutes, with the latter set to earn a starting role at right flyer over Jaxson Paulo. Marshall will likely start on the pine, while Liam Knight will miss the clash due to concussion.

KNIGHTS V BULLDOGS

Newcastle will be without Kalyn Ponga (shoulder), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder), Blake Green (ACL), Edrick Lee (foot) and Jirah Momoisea (Achilles) for Round 1, leaving Adam O’Brien to look well into his depth. Hymel Hunt should be fit in time to overcome a hamstring complaint, while O’Brien will also welcome back Kurt Mann and Mitch Barnett – who missed the club’s final trial outing. Star recruit Tyson Frizell will take the No.11 jumper in his debut for the Knights.

An ankle injury to recruit Nick Cotric in the Bulldogs’ final trial match has left the centre in a race against the clock for selection. Dylan Napa, Jake Averillo and Raymond Faitala-Mariner are expected to play despite missing pre-season hitouts. Sione Katoa could start at rake should Jeremy Marshall-king fail to reach fitness in time for Friday’s clash, with Trent Barrett looking starved of dummy-half options. New faces Corey Allan and Kyle Flanagan will get starting runs at fullback and halfback respectively.

BRONCOS V EELS

Anthony Milford is set to return from a fractured hand sustained during the pre-season, with questions remaining over who he will partner for Round 1. Brodie Croft has been tipped to start at halfback in Kevin Walters’ first game in charge, while young gun Tom Dearden is hoping his performance for Souths Logan on the weekend impressed his new gaffer. Corey Oates also featured in the Q Cup trial and looks to be out of favour for a bench position, with Ben Te’o eyeing a spot in the 17 should Tom Flegler fail to return in time from a shoulder complaint. Herbie Farnworth is expected to return from a chest injury, along with Jordan Riki, who is overcoming a shoulder issue.

Tom Opacic will step in to fill Michael Jennings’ void, with Michael Oldfield sidelined due to a knee injury. The Eels will be without Marata Niukore due to suspension as well as recruit Bryce Cartwright, who is facing a lengthy stint away from the field due to a broken jaw. Parramatta will line-up with a near full-strength side, with Joey Lussick, Keegan Hipgrave and Isiah Papali’I offering roles off the pine.

WARRIORS V TITANS

With Karl Lawton (Achilles) and Wayde Egan (elbow) both sidelines, coach Nathan Brown will look to either Bayley Sironen or Jazz Tevaga to start at hooker. David Fusitu’a (niggle) and Chanel Harris-Tavita (quad) are set to play despite missing trial matches, while Jack Murchie should overcome a concussion setback in time. Eliesa Katoa is tipped to miss the match due to a cheekbone injury. Star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake will pull on the No.8 jumper in his Warriors debut.

The Titans are set to welcome back AJ Brimson from a long-term foot injury just in time, while also blooding fresh faces David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleui and Patrick Herbert in starting roles. Sam McIntyre will likely miss out on a jumper after overcoming a foot injury, with Justin Holbrook fielding a full strength starting side.

ROOSTERS V SEA EAGLES

Daniel Fifita or Egan Butcher are set to replace Victor Radley and Sam Verrills (both knee injuries) in Trent Robinson’s starting 17. Angus Crichton will step into Boyd Cordner’s traditional role and will look to work alongside new halves partners Luke Keary and Lachie Lam. Keary will be looking to overcome a hamstring injury, but is tipped to play on Saturday. Veteran Josh Morris was a late out in the club’s final trial match and could be ruled out in the 11th hour once again. Highly-touted teenager Josh Suaalii is expected to have his exemption to play accepted by the NRL, but it remains to be seen if he’ll land a role in the 17.

Manly will be without star fullback Tom Trbojevic, who sustained a hamstring injury just weeks out from Round 1, with Morgan Harper tipped as his replacement at the back of the spine. Cade Cust (thumb) and Lachlan Croker (hamstring) are both expected to play against the Roosters. Recruit Christian Tuipulotu is reportedly mounting plenty of pressure on Reuben Garrick’s spot in the 17, while fellow new face Jason Saab will nab a starting role out wide.

PANTHERS V COWBOYS

Brent Naden will feature in the NSW Cup for the opening month of the season, with Ivan Cleary’s only real injury concern coming in the form of Scott Sorensen, who is battling a hamstring complaint. Centre Paul Momirovski will start on the right side in a partnership with exciting youngster Charlie Staines.

Prop pairing Josh McGuire and Jordan McLean are expected to overcome hamstring setbacks in time for Round 1. Scott Drinkwater firms to pull on the No,1 jumper while it will remain to be seen who will lead the kicking duties between Valentine Holmes and Jake Clifford. Recruit Lachlan Burr will likely be handed a bench role in his first game with the Cowboys.

RAIDERS V TIGERS

An injury cloud remains over the head of Jarrod Croker, who is looking to overcome a shoulder injury. Jordan Rapana and Bailey Simonsson will likely start at left and right flyer respectively. Tom Starling, Emre Guler and Ryan James will likely start on the bench and Josh Hodgson will return to rake after a long spell on the sidelines.

Moses Mbye’s hamstring setback has opened the door for recruit Daine Laurie to take on the starting fullback duties. Adam Doueihi will miss the clash due to suspension, with his absence opening the opportunity for Jock Madden to make make his debut. Zane Musgrove is also sidelined with a ban and will return come Round 3. New faces James Roberts and James Tamou will likely pull on the No.3 and No.10 jumper respectively.

DRAGONS V SHARKS

Jordan Pereira and Poasa Faamausili are expected to overcome concussion setbacks in time for Sunday’s game, with Pereira set to partner young gun Cody Ramsey in the wings. Andrew McCullough will step into the dummy0half vacancy left by Cameron McInnes, who is set to miss the entire season due to an ACL injury. Jayden Sullivan is set to replace the suspended Corey Norman, while Ben Hunt is tipped to take the No.7 jumper. Jack Bird will line up at centre alongside Zac Lomax.

Toby Rudolf and Aiden Tolman are both expected to play on Sunday after overcoming hamstring setbacks. Josh Dugan is also tipped to be named in the 17 after suffering an ankle injury during a trial match, while 23-year-old Siosifa Talakai is hoping to return from shoulder surgery, but is likely to miss the opening fortnight of the season. Sione Katoa looks to have locked in the right flyer role, meaning Ronaldo Mulitalo will begin out left. Will Kennedy will start at fullback and Blayke Brailey is John Morris’ starting hooker for the season.