Panthers v Roosters

The Panthers could be without winger Brian To’o with him needing to prove his fitness after injuring his ankle last week. They will also be bolstered with rested trio Vilame Kikau, Stephen Crichton and Dylan Edwards returning. A hamstring injury will keep Charlie Staines on the sidelines this week.

The Roosters will be waiting on concussion protocol results for skipper Jake Friend after he avoided a cheekbone fracture in a heavy head knock with Campbell Graham. He will need to pass to play against Penrith. After resting stars Joey Manu, Lindsay Collins and Issac Liu in their shocking 60-8 point loss to South Sydney, all three will return to boost their defence.

Raiders v Sharks

The Raiders will make multiple changes for this game, with rested players returning and players returning from injury. Forward Ryan Sutton will miss after sustaining an MCL injury against the Sharks last week. John Bateman, Jack Wighton, Elliot Whitehead and Jarrod Crocker will all return after being rested, while Josh Papali will also return which will shift Sia Soilolia to the bench. George Williams, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jordan Rapana will return from injury, with Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh still unavaliable.

The Sharks will welcome back rested trio Siosifa Talakai, Blayke Brailey and Jesse Ramien, with Chad Townsend also due back from suspension. Despite this, skipper Wade Graham may be kept at No.6 due to strong form recently. Josh Dugan and Sione Katoa are both expected back from injury, with Nene Macdonald and Bryson Goodwin to miss the 17.

Storm v Eels

Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has multiple issues heading into this final, with an ankle injury and likely suspension for a shoulder charge set to see him miss. Max King is also a risk of suspension after being sent straight to the judiciary for a hip-drop tackle. Josh Addo-Carr, Brenko Lee, Justin Olam, Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will all play after being rested last week. Suliasi Vunivalu, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich will also play after recovering from injuries. Dale Finucane is in serious doubt after being seen wearing a protective moon boot last week.

The Eels could be massively boosted with Dylan Brown a possible return earlier than expected according to The Daily Telegraph. He is still officially listed as returning in week 2 of finals but there is serious hope he can play against the Storm. Michael Jennings and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will return after being rested last week. Ray Stone and Martin Niukore are back from injury, with George Jennings and Andrew Davey likely to miss. Jai Friend and Will Smith are in contention to be named after strong play recently.

Rabbitohs v Knights

After their huge 60-8 win over Sydney last week, the Rabbitohs will be further boosted with Jadyn Su’A returning from suspension, which will likely see Jed Cartwright miss. Tevita Tatloa is expected to keep his spot in the 17 over Patrick Mago. Jack Johns has recovered from his thumb injury but is still expected to miss. James Roberts timeline still is listed as indefinite with his pectoral injury.

The Knights will likely be without forward Jacob Saifiti, after he was placed on report for a crusher tackle. Lachlan Fitzgibbon is back however from a groin injury, which will likely shift Aiden Guerra to the bench. Tex Hoy is a possible chance to play but may be a risk due to not being fully healed.