1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Man of the match against Manly to keep his side’s top four prospects alive. Set up two tries, including the match winner.

2. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

In career best form, the bustling winger broke 13 tackles against a tough Canterbury pack, ran for a game high 257 running metres and added to his season try scoring tally.

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a double against an injury hit Sydney Roosters side as the Storm reigned victors in an 18-point drubbing.

4. Enari Tuala (Newcastle Knights)

Scored two tries, including the match winner against Manly over the weekend.

5. Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Broke 14 tackles against the Broncos, breaking the line twice on his way to a try double.

6. Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers)

Recorded two try assists in Wests 1-point victory over Canterbury Bankstown.

7. Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys)

After a disappointing return to first grade against the Gold Coast, Morgan was back to his scintillating best against South Sydney with two tries and a try assist.

8. Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)

The Queensland Origin forward led from the front in a strong performance. Ran for 190 metres with ball in hand, completed 32 tackles and recorded three offloads.

9. Api Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Scored a try and completed 53 tackles in a man of the match performance against the Warriors.

10. Blake Lawrie (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

In what was his best performance in first grade to date, in a 50-minute performance Lawrie made 215 metres with ball in hand and completed over 40 tackles.

11. John Bateman (Canberra Raiders)

Will be a huge loss to the game when he returns to England in 2021. Scored a try and set up another on his way to 150 run metres and 33 tackles against the Broncos.

12. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Grows to new heights with each 80-minute performance. Against the Gold Coast, Talakai scored a try, broke four tackles, recorded three offloads, ran for 221 metres and completed 25 tackles.

13. Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

172 running metres and 58 tackles as he fought his best fight to send off Mary McGregor a winner.

Interchange:

14. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

15. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

16. Zac Lomax (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

17. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)