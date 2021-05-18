TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 10 STATS 2

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

Set up two tries and scored a double of his own. Has been the form player in the competition over the past month of football.

DANIEL TUPOU

Wing Roosters ROUND 10 STATS 2

Tries 210

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Scored two tries and ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Centre Wests Tigers ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks

The versatile Doueihi was named at five-eighth in our team of the week in Round 9 and has this week been named at centre after a stunning display which resulted a Wests win.

CURTIS SCOTT

Centre Raiders ROUND 10 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 176

All Run Metres

Had his best game in the lime green, showing he’s still got what it takes to become a strike centre. Scored a try and broke five tackles on his way to 176 run metres.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 10 STATS 3

Tries 217

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries against St. George, taking his tally to nine tries from his last two appearances.

BENJI MARSHALL

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 10 STATS 2

Try Assists 162

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Laid on two tries in Souths 10-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 10 STATS 2

Try Assists 3

Tries 266

Kick Metres

Scored 26-points against the Titans (three tries, eight goals) and recorded two try assists in a man of the match performance which has seen him jump to outright leader for the Dally M.

R. CAMPBELL-GILLARD

Prop Eels ROUND 10 STATS 172

All Run Metres 2

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Scored a rare try double as he stakes his claim for a State of Origin berth, having last made the side in 2018.

JAYDEN BRAILEY

Hooker Knights ROUND 10 STATS 40

Tackles Made 1

Tries 32

Kick Metres

The skipper remains a shining light for an out of form Newcastle side. Scored a try and completed 40 tackles from as many attempts against the Tigers.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Prop Panthers ROUND 10 STATS 193

All Run Metres 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Went try-less for two seasons and has now scored in back-to-back appearances for Penrith.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 10 STATS 33

Tackles Made 2

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries, recorded two offloads and broke five tackles against the Cowboys in a strong performance.

KENNEATH BROMWICH

Second-Row Storm ROUND 10 STATS 33

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and set up another in Melbourne’s win over the Dragons.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC

Lock Sea Eagles ROUND 10 STATS 1

Tries 22

Tackles Made 1

Tackle Breaks

Ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand, completed over 20 tackles and found himself on the try scorers list for Manly over the Magic Round weekend.

Interchange:

14. Nicho Hynes (Melbourne Storm)

15. Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)

16. Josh Schuster (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

17. Mikaele Ravalawa (St. George Illawarra Dragons)