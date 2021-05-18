TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 10 STATS
2
Tries
2
Try Assists
4
Tackle Breaks

Set up two tries and scored a double of his own. Has been the form player in the competition over the past month of football.

DANIEL TUPOU
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 10 STATS
2
Tries
210
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Scored two tries and ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand.

ADAM DOUEIHI
Centre
Wests Tigers
ROUND 10 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks

The versatile Doueihi was named at five-eighth in our team of the week in Round 9 and has this week been named at centre after a stunning display which resulted a Wests win.

CURTIS SCOTT
Centre
Raiders
ROUND 10 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
176
All Run Metres

Had his best game in the lime green, showing he’s still got what it takes to become a strike centre. Scored a try and broke five tackles on his way to 176 run metres.

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 10 STATS
3
Tries
217
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries against St. George, taking his tally to nine tries from his last two appearances.

BENJI MARSHALL
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 10 STATS
2
Try Assists
162
Kick Metres
2
LB Assists

Laid on two tries in Souths 10-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 10 STATS
2
Try Assists
3
Tries
266
Kick Metres

Scored 26-points against the Titans (three tries, eight goals) and recorded two try assists in a man of the match performance which has seen him jump to outright leader for the Dally M.

R. CAMPBELL-GILLARD
Prop
Eels
ROUND 10 STATS
172
All Run Metres
2
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Scored a rare try double as he stakes his claim for a State of Origin berth, having last made the side in 2018.

JAYDEN BRAILEY
Hooker
Knights
ROUND 10 STATS
40
Tackles Made
1
Tries
32
Kick Metres

The skipper remains a shining light for an out of form Newcastle side. Scored a try and completed 40 tackles from as many attempts against the Tigers.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 10 STATS
193
All Run Metres
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Went try-less for two seasons and has now scored in back-to-back appearances for Penrith.

ANGUS CRICHTON
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 10 STATS
33
Tackles Made
2
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries, recorded two offloads and broke five tackles against the Cowboys in a strong performance.

KENNEATH BROMWICH
Second-Row
Storm
ROUND 10 STATS
33
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and set up another in Melbourne’s win over the Dragons.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC
Lock
Sea Eagles
ROUND 10 STATS
1
Tries
22
Tackles Made
1
Tackle Breaks

Ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand, completed over 20 tackles and found himself on the try scorers list for Manly over the Magic Round weekend.

Interchange:

14. Nicho Hynes (Melbourne Storm)

15. Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)

16. Josh Schuster (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

17. Mikaele Ravalawa (St. George Illawarra Dragons)