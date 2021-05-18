Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Set up two tries and scored a double of his own. Has been the form player in the competition over the past month of football.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored two tries and ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand.
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
The versatile Doueihi was named at five-eighth in our team of the week in Round 9 and has this week been named at centre after a stunning display which resulted a Wests win.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Had his best game in the lime green, showing he’s still got what it takes to become a strike centre. Scored a try and broke five tackles on his way to 176 run metres.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a hat-trick of tries against St. George, taking his tally to nine tries from his last two appearances.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Laid on two tries in Souths 10-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Scored 26-points against the Titans (three tries, eight goals) and recorded two try assists in a man of the match performance which has seen him jump to outright leader for the Dally M.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a rare try double as he stakes his claim for a State of Origin berth, having last made the side in 2018.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Kick Metres
The skipper remains a shining light for an out of form Newcastle side. Scored a try and completed 40 tackles from as many attempts against the Tigers.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Went try-less for two seasons and has now scored in back-to-back appearances for Penrith.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored two tries, recorded two offloads and broke five tackles against the Cowboys in a strong performance.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and set up another in Melbourne’s win over the Dragons.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand, completed over 20 tackles and found himself on the try scorers list for Manly over the Magic Round weekend.
Interchange:
14. Nicho Hynes (Melbourne Storm)
15. Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)
16. Josh Schuster (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
17. Mikaele Ravalawa (St. George Illawarra Dragons)