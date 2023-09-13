The NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup will enter week three of the finals this weekend. Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

NSW Cup: North Sydney Bears vs New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors enter the game with plenty of momentum after defeating the Canberra Raiders by 43 points last weekend, whereas the North Sydney Bears are coming off a loss to the Rabbitohs.

North Sydney Bears

1. Josh Bergamin

2. Allan Fitzgibbon

3. Jerry Key

4. Toa Mata'afa

5. Alfred Smalley

6. Jesse Marschke

7. Ben Stevanovic

8. Regan Hughes

9. Jake Turpin

10. Kurt De Luis

11. Elie El-Zakhem

12. Rueben Porter

13. Zach Dockar-Clay

Interchange: 14. Ben Marschke 15. Ben Thomas 16. Ben Talty 17. Ben Seufale

Player to Watch: Elie El-Zakhem

Embed from Getty Images

New Zeland Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Setu Tu

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Moala Graham-Taufa

5. Edward Kosi

6. Ben Farr

7. Ronald Volkman

8. Zyon Maiu'u

9. Paul Roache

10. Isaiah Vagana

11. Kalani Going

12. Jacob Laban

13. Tom Ale

Interchange: 14. Michael Sio 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Maia Sands 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Player to Watch: Taine Tuaupiki

Embed from Getty Images

Jersey Flegg Cup: Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

In what will be a battler between two future NRL halfbacks in Braith Alexander and Ethan Sanders, the Parramatta Eels are coming off a 20-6 victory over the Sharks, while the Roosters fell to the Bulldogs by 20 points.

Sydney Roosters

1. Owen Flaherty

2. Vaiala Tamati

3. Kyron Fekitoa

4. Jordan Swann

5. Tavita Henare-Schuster

6. Jake Elliott

7. Braith Alexander

8. Corey Ross

9. Alan Holten

10. Lafi Tuinauvai

11. Phoenix Steinwede

12. Max McCathie

13. Caleb Tohi

Interchange: 14. Angus Fahey 15. Taylor Losalu 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Sione Vaenuku

Reserves: 16. Blake Steep 20. Benaiah Ioelu

Player to Watch: Braith Alexander

Parramatta Eels

1. Te Hurinui Twidle

2. Matthew Komolafe

3. Samuel Loizou

4. Blaize Talagi

5. Ethyn Martin

6. Joshua Lynn

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Brock Parker

9. Matthew Arthur

10. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa

11. Jock Brazel

12. Max Tupou

13. Nicholas Lenaz

Interchange: 14. Charlier Guymer 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. William Latu 17. Noah Reed

Reserves: 18. Saxon Pryke 19. Lachlan Blackburn 20. Lance Fualema 21. Araz Nanva

Player to Watch: Ethan Sanders