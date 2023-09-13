The NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup will enter week three of the finals this weekend. Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
NSW Cup: North Sydney Bears vs New Zealand Warriors
The Warriors enter the game with plenty of momentum after defeating the Canberra Raiders by 43 points last weekend, whereas the North Sydney Bears are coming off a loss to the Rabbitohs.
North Sydney Bears
1. Josh Bergamin
2. Allan Fitzgibbon
3. Jerry Key
4. Toa Mata'afa
5. Alfred Smalley
6. Jesse Marschke
7. Ben Stevanovic
8. Regan Hughes
9. Jake Turpin
10. Kurt De Luis
11. Elie El-Zakhem
12. Rueben Porter
13. Zach Dockar-Clay
Interchange: 14. Ben Marschke 15. Ben Thomas 16. Ben Talty 17. Ben Seufale
Player to Watch: Elie El-Zakhem
New Zeland Warriors
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Setu Tu
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Moala Graham-Taufa
5. Edward Kosi
6. Ben Farr
7. Ronald Volkman
8. Zyon Maiu'u
9. Paul Roache
10. Isaiah Vagana
11. Kalani Going
12. Jacob Laban
13. Tom Ale
Interchange: 14. Michael Sio 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Maia Sands 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
Player to Watch: Taine Tuaupiki
Jersey Flegg Cup: Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
In what will be a battler between two future NRL halfbacks in Braith Alexander and Ethan Sanders, the Parramatta Eels are coming off a 20-6 victory over the Sharks, while the Roosters fell to the Bulldogs by 20 points.
1. Owen Flaherty
2. Vaiala Tamati
3. Kyron Fekitoa
4. Jordan Swann
5. Tavita Henare-Schuster
6. Jake Elliott
7. Braith Alexander
8. Corey Ross
9. Alan Holten
10. Lafi Tuinauvai
11. Phoenix Steinwede
12. Max McCathie
13. Caleb Tohi
Interchange: 14. Angus Fahey 15. Taylor Losalu 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Sione Vaenuku
Reserves: 16. Blake Steep 20. Benaiah Ioelu
Player to Watch: Braith Alexander
1. Te Hurinui Twidle
2. Matthew Komolafe
3. Samuel Loizou
4. Blaize Talagi
5. Ethyn Martin
6. Joshua Lynn
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Brock Parker
9. Matthew Arthur
10. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa
11. Jock Brazel
12. Max Tupou
13. Nicholas Lenaz
Interchange: 14. Charlier Guymer 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. William Latu 17. Noah Reed
Reserves: 18. Saxon Pryke 19. Lachlan Blackburn 20. Lance Fualema 21. Araz Nanva