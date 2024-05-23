"The club will continue to provide support to all parties involved and will not make any further comment at this time."

Reports from News Corp have also emerged that the Penrith Panthers are preparing to terminate his contract following the allegations.

May, a Samoan international recently agreed to a contract extension with the club until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

He will face Penrith Local Court next week on Tuesday, May 28, over the allegations against his wife.

The alleged incident occurred on the evening of Monday, April 8, 2024, when May reportedly assaulted a woman known to him during an argument at a Werrington home.

"Police were told about 9pm on Monday 8 April 2024, the man allegedly assaulted a woman known to him during an argument at a home in Werrington," the police statement read.

"It is alleged he punched her in the face and leg."