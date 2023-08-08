Siosiua Taukeiaho's release from English Super League club the Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2023 season has been confirmed.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Taukeiaho had asked for a release in a bid to close his career in the NRL, where he will almost certainly now return in 2024.

The former Sydney Roosters' veteran has been heavily linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, although it's believed other clubs, such as the St George Illawarra Dragons have shown interest in the prop, who brings over 160 games of NRL experience with him.

In what has been a frustrating first season abroad for Taukeiaho, he has only managed seven games for Catalans, with injuries regularly hampering his progress.

"It's been a disappointing season with the number of injuries I have had. I love this place, I wish I could have stayed longer but I need to put my family first," he said in a statement.

"I remain 100% focused on my objectives with the club until the end of the season. I will do everything to get my body right to help the team to win the competition. I haven't signed anywhere else. If that happens, both clubs will then negotiate."

Formerly lining up in one of the NRL's most damaging front-row combinations alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at the Roosters, Taukeiaho will now take his talents to a different club in the competition.

The Bulldogs, who are the reported favourites, are looking to continue their rebuild, and while they have signed a number of key backline players for next year, their recruitment in the forwards - where they have struggled this year - has lacked.

It's not hard to see why other clubs, such as the Dragons and Wests Tigers, have shown interest, given their struggles through the middle third and the qualities Taukeiaho brings.