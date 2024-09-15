Siosiua Taukeiaho's potential return to the NRL is back on the table, with reports the Canterbury Bulldogs are once again chasing his signature.

In what has been a rollercoaster last 12 months, the forward was first linked with Canterbury at the end of the 2023 season.

It was believed he had already signed a two-year deal with the blue and white, and that the former Roosters' prop would line up for the Belmore-based outfit in 2024 and 2025.

That came at the height of the Bulldogs' chase for forwards following a host of signings for utility type players during the 2023-24 offseason. They eventually signed Josh Curran to lead their influx of forwards, but coach Cameron Ciraldo and director of football Phil Gould have made it clear they want more forwards moving forward.

He eventually failed medical tests however, and would return to Catalans for 2024, where he was sacked by the club mid-season for attending a concert when he was supposed to be on official club duty.

The former Tongan Test forward has, per News Corp been offered a two-year deal with the Bulldogs for 2025 and 2026, pending him passing medical tests, but it's understood he has been spotted at Belmore in recent weeks as he weighs up an NRL return.

It's understood he has also been linked with the Manly Sea Eagles - who the Bulldogs play on Sunday - but he has a preference to sign with Canterbury.

His signing would be a major boost for the Bulldogs as they look to add more firepower, although the club's salary cap position is believed to be tight. Despite that, it's clear they have money for a prop, having been interested in other players like Stefano Utoikamanu and Corey Horsburgh in recent times.

Taukeiaho would bring a mountain of experience to the club, having previously played 168 games for the Sydney Roosters before his departure from the NRL.

Canterbury have used Max King, Sam Hughes and Josh Curran as their main middles this year, but the signing of Taukeiaho would add a layer of depth and talent to a forward pack which has been built on its ability to defend and keep Canterbury in games this season.