The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels
The Sharks have made only one change for this week with Tamika Smith replacing Charlotte Boyle on the interchange bench.
1. Tia-Jordyn Vasilovski
2. Arianna Ruwoldt
3. Grace Regan
4. Joy Levy
5. Raphaela Stojoski
6. Koolee Harbour
7. Olivia Herman
8. Faith Vili
9. Liliana Reardon
10. Ariana Harden
11. Jaydika Tafua
12. Manilita Takapautolo
13. Stephanie Faulkner (c)
Interchange: 14. Sage Gray 15. Koreti Leilua 16. Tamika Smith 17. Marnie Isemonger
The Eels have made two changes for this week. La-Teesha Maisem replaces Hayley Bell on the wing, and Keeley Stevens comes in for Charlotte Cawthorne, who is moved to the reserves.
1. Dallis Graham-Withell
2. Aysha-Rain Pietersz
3. Caitlin Peadon
4. Lindsay Tui
5. La-Teesha Maisem
6. Raphaella Perigo
7. Aaliyah Haumono
8. Kalisi Mahe
9. Rory Muller
10. Liaina Dimech
11. Micayla Bourne
12. Bella Sandford
13. Ryvrr-Lee Alo
Interchange: 14. Keeley Stevens 15. Leila Black 16. Dena Nuuialii 17. Oriana Tulemau