Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have made only one change for this week with Tamika Smith replacing Charlotte Boyle on the interchange bench.

1. Tia-Jordyn Vasilovski

2. Arianna Ruwoldt

3. Grace Regan

4. Joy Levy

5. Raphaela Stojoski

6. Koolee Harbour

7. Olivia Herman

8. Faith Vili

9. Liliana Reardon

10. Ariana Harden

11. Jaydika Tafua

12. Manilita Takapautolo

13. Stephanie Faulkner (c)

Interchange: 14. Sage Gray 15. Koreti Leilua 16. Tamika Smith 17. Marnie Isemonger

Parramatta Eels

The Eels have made two changes for this week. La-Teesha Maisem replaces Hayley Bell on the wing, and Keeley Stevens comes in for Charlotte Cawthorne, who is moved to the reserves.

1. Dallis Graham-Withell

2. Aysha-Rain Pietersz

3. Caitlin Peadon

4. Lindsay Tui

5. La-Teesha Maisem

6. Raphaella Perigo

7. Aaliyah Haumono

8. Kalisi Mahe

9. Rory Muller

10. Liaina Dimech

11. Micayla Bourne

12. Bella Sandford

13. Ryvrr-Lee Alo

Interchange: 14. Keeley Stevens 15. Leila Black 16. Dena Nuuialii 17. Oriana Tulemau