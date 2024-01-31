The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights
1. Elise Simpson
2. Mya McGlynn
3. Jade Harding
4. Heidi Brownlie
5. Samantha Nealon
6. Imojean Vea
7. Lahni Hall
8. Jaida Faleono
9. Molly Chidgey
10. Angelina Costa
11. Grace Maxwell
12. Magdalena Velovski
13. India Dyball (c)
Interchange: 14. Halle Constable 15. Paige Jardine 20. Maddison Morris 24. Bethany Loco
Player to Watch: India Dyball
1. Aylah McCulloch
2. Lilly McNamara
3. Eve Keeling
4. Ashleigh Loft
5. Lacey Mitchell
6. Evie Jones
7. KyahJohnston
8. Sophie Smith
9. Harper Broughton-Rouse
10. Sienna Newsome
11. Fane Finau
12. Evah McEwen
13. Makaah Darcy
Interchange: 14. Malaki Poa 15. Sarah Shankley 16. Lydia Mulherin 17. Leelah Marks
Player to Watch: Evie Jones