The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

2. Mya McGlynn

3. Jade Harding

4. Heidi Brownlie

5. Samantha Nealon

6. Imojean Vea

7. Lahni Hall

8. Jaida Faleono

9. Molly Chidgey

10. Angelina Costa

11. Grace Maxwell

12. Magdalena Velovski

13. India Dyball (c) Interchange: 14. Halle Constable 15. Paige Jardine 20. Maddison Morris 24. Bethany Loco Player to Watch: India Dyball

2. Lilly McNamara

3. Eve Keeling

4. Ashleigh Loft

5. Lacey Mitchell

6. Evie Jones

7. KyahJohnston

8. Sophie Smith

9. Harper Broughton-Rouse

10. Sienna Newsome

11. Fane Finau

12. Evah McEwen

Newcastle Knights 1. Aylah McCulloch
2. Lilly McNamara
3. Eve Keeling
4. Ashleigh Loft
5. Lacey Mitchell
6. Evie Jones
7. KyahJohnston
8. Sophie Smith
9. Harper Broughton-Rouse
10. Sienna Newsome
11. Fane Finau
12. Evah McEwen
13. Makaah Darcy Interchange: 14. Malaki Poa 15. Sarah Shankley 16. Lydia Mulherin 17. Leelah Marks Player to Watch: Evie Jones GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:00AM AT RAIDERS BELCONNEN