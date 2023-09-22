Melbourne Storm forward Tariq Sims is reportedly set to extend his time in the Victorian capital, provided the club can fit him into their salary cap.

It likely means already low value contract may need another pay cut, but Sims is believed to want to stay in the NRL, and the Storm may be his only option to do so for the 2024 campaign.

According to News Corp, Melbourne have told Sims they are keen for him to remain at the club, but they will need patience as they tie up the final spots in their Top 30 and dollars in the salary cap.

The 33-year-old, who is in the twilight of his career, made the move to the Storm from the St George Illawarra Dragons at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

It came as the Red V elected to put their faith into a host of younger players, while the Storm were looking for experience following a number of high-profile departures in the forward pack, with Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi joining the Dolphins, while Brandon Smith made his exit to the Sydney Roosters.

Sims had next to no pre-season in Melbourne as he battled injury, but has forced his way into the side during the second half of the season, taking an active role in the ongoing finals series.

It has led to the Storm becoming keen on retaining the forward, who has transitioned from an edge forward into a middle one in recent times.

Prior to his switch to Melbourne, he had played six State of Origins for New South Wales, and five Tests for Fiji, and with just half the season next year would go past 250 games, making him one of Melbourne's most experienced figures.