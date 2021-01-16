New Tigers prop James Tamou has put his hand up to lead the Tigers in 2021.

The former Penrith captain has only been at the Tigers for a matter of weeks, but with unquestionable leadership, Tamou could be in line to lead the Tigers into battle in Round 1.

“I’d be more than happy to do it. Being a leader has made me accountable for my own game – it’s something I enjoy and it’s a challenge I enjoy,” Tamou told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

“Once upon a time I was a player who only concentrated on how I played. Now I want the team to do well and win, and I don’t care if I’m on the field or off it. That’s just maturity.”

The 32-year-old could be in line to reunite with former Panthers teammate Daine Laurie, who is trying to push through a deal to move to the Tigers in 2021.

Laurie has already agreed to join the Tigers in 2022, but an early exit from his contract could allow him to move a year early as both teams continue to negotiate a deal.