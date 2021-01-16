TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: James Tamou of the Panthers walks from the field during the round 23 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Penrith Panthers at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

New Tigers prop James Tamou has put his hand up to lead the Tigers in 2021.

The former Penrith captain has only been at the Tigers for a matter of weeks, but with unquestionable leadership, Tamou could be in line to lead the Tigers into battle in Round 1.

“I’d be more than happy to do it. Being a leader has made me accountable for my own game – it’s something I enjoy and it’s a challenge I enjoy,” Tamou told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi. 

“Once upon a time I was a player who only concentrated on how I played. Now I want the team to do well and win, and I don’t care if I’m on the field or off it. That’s just maturity.”

The 32-year-old could be in line to reunite with former Panthers teammate Daine Laurie, who is trying to push through a deal to move to the Tigers in 2021.

Laurie has already agreed to join the Tigers in 2022, but an early exit from his contract could allow him to move a year early as both teams continue to negotiate a deal.