Broncos vs Roosters

Kotoni Staggs comes out for the Broncos after being hit with a one-match suspension, Alex Glenn will miss with a leg issue, while Tesi Niu is reportedly set to make his NRL debut. Niu, Cory Paix, Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden are all believed to be vying for the utility spot.

Victor Radley’s availability is up in the air after entering a not guilty plea to a grade one dangerous throw, while Jake Friend should be available after passing a game day HIA. Sio Siua Taukeiaho could return from a hamstring issue.

Panthers vs Warriors



Kurt Capewell (neck) and Viliame Kikau (shoulder) are both expected to overcome minor injuries sustained last weekend. Liam Martin could return from a leg injury, while Jack Hetherington is available after his suspension.

Peta Hiku is set to miss with a rib injury, with Hayze Perham or Adam Pompey shaping as his replacement at centre. Lachlan Burr was a late out last week after suffering a head knock and should return. Agnatius Passi could miss after being charged with a hit on Corey Norman. Adam Blair, Eliesa Katoa, King Vuniyayawa are all under a concussion cloud, which could open the door for Rooster loanee Poasa Faamausili to come into the side.

Storm vs Rabbitohs

Tui Kamikamica could return from a hamstring injury, while Tino Faasuamaleaui should take the field if he enters a guilty plea for his dangerous contact charge on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will miss this one for his contact charge on Dunamis Lui.

James Roberts is expected to return for the Rabbitohs, while Junior Tatola, Liam Knight, Bailey Sironen and Ethan Lowe all passed game day HIAs and are all expected to play. Patrick Mago will need to prove his fitness as he recovers from a pectoral issue.

Eels vs Sea Eagles

The Eels got through last week unscathed, with Mitch Moses overcoming a calf complaint and experiencing no setbacks.

Manly are also healthy and not expected to make any changes to their side.

Cowboys vs Sharks

Gavin Cooper is unlikely to return from a calf injury as the Cowboys are likely to take the same 17 into this one.

Matt Moylan is set to come into the halves for Chad Townsend (hamstring). Andrew Fifita (calf) was a late out last week and is unlikely to be fit in time for this one. Blayke Brailey (sternum) and Ronaldo Mulitalo (head) suffered minor knocks last week but are expected to get up for this one.

Raiders vs Knights

Bailey Simonsson is set to return from a leg infection, with one of Michael Oldfield, Jordan Rapana or Simonsson to make way. Nick Cotric (ribs) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (neck) are expected to be fine for this one after picking up minor knocks last week.

Kalyn Ponga returns for Newcastle, while Mitchell Pearce shapes as a major casualty after failing an HIA last week following a heavy concussion. Andrew McCullough could make his club debut following Connor Watson’s ankle injury.

Titans vs Tigers

Anthony Don (knee) and Tyrone Roberts (ankle) were both late outs for the Titans last week, while Ash Taylor (shoulder), Phillip Sami (ankle), Jonus Pearson (head) and Jai Arrow (concussion) all suffered knocks.

The Tigers are expected to go into this one unchanged.

Bulldogs vs Dragons

Reimis Smith and Adam Elliot will both be required to pass protocols to play after failing HIAs, with Morgan Harper and Ofahiki Ogden shaping as replacements.

Ben Hunt’s selection is up in the air after suffering a leg injury last week, while Josh Kerr is expected to overcome a knock to his knee. Expect the under fire Paul McGregor to go in with a similar side.