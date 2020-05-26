Broncos vs Eels

Corey Oates, Brodie Croft Alex Glenn, and Matt Lodge all look set to return from injury, while Joe Ofahenguae will return from the bench after serving his two-match suspension in Round 3. David Fifita (knee surgery) and Tevita Pangai Jr will both be unavailable. Corey Paix could come onto the bench to help cover the loss of hooker Andrew McCullough.

Reed Mahoney (foot) comes in for the Eels in a major boost, and with Nathan Brown suspended until Round 5, Peni Terepo shapes as his replacement at lock.

Cowboys vs Titans

The Cowboys are in good shape, with Michael Morgan the only key out after undergoing shoulder surgery. North Queensland have enough depth to cover his loss, with Jake Clifford to come into the halves to partner Scott Drinkwater.

The Titans will welcome back a number of key players, with Shannon Boyd (shoulder), Kevin Proctor (hamstring), Dale Copley (ribs), Tyrone Roberts (achilies) and Tyrone Peachey (ankle) all set to face the Cowboys. AJ Brimson is unlikely to be fit, while Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly are available but are also unlikely given their lack of training load.

Roosters vs Rabbitohs

Josh Morris is set to make his Roosters debut on the left centre, with brother Brett moving to the right wing and Matt Ikuvalu likely to be dropped. Boyd Cordner will be a big in after being rested in the opening two rounds. Billy Smith (ACL) stands as the only injured Rooster as the club looks to bounce back from its 0-2 start to the season.

Cody Walker is out for two games following his suspension, with Troy Dargan set to debut. Latrell Mitchell will get the start at fullback but is not expected to play out the game there with Alex Johnston on the bench, while James Roberts trained and is available for selection.

Warriors vs Dragons

The Warriors take the competition’s biggest injury list into Round 3. Taane Milne, Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei are all done for the season with ACLs, while Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral), Jazz Tevaga (knee) and Adam Keighran (knee) all suffered injuries training at Tamworth. David Fusitu’a is likely to miss after being a late arrival into Australia.

Tariq Sims (suspension), Cameron McInnes (knee) and Korbin Sims (broken arm) all return for the Dragons, with Billy Brittian, Jacob Host and Josh Kerr likely to make way. Jack de Belin continues to be in limbo under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.

Sharks vs Tigers

Cronulla will welcome a number of ins, including Josh Dugan, Bronson Xerri, Chad Townsend and Briton Nikora. Matt Moylan’s (hamstring/calf) availability is still up in the air.

For the Tigers, Moses Mbye (knee) and Luke Brooks (calf) will be welcomed additions. Loanee Harry Grant is set to make his club debut at hooker, with Billy Walters expected to move to the bench.

Storm vs Raiders

Tui Kamikanica (back) and Nelson Asofa-Solomna (hamstring) are under an injury cloud following incidents at training but both are expected to play. Christian Welch could make his return from an ACL injury, likely replacing Max King on the bench. Brandon Smith will play after recovering from a facial injury and has been training at hooker.

The Raiders will welcome the return Jordan Rapana following his stint in rugby union, who will likely start on the bench as he builds up to full fitness. John Bateman is unlikely to recover from a shoulder injury in time.

Panthers vs Knights

Nathan Cleary will miss two games following his social distancing TikTok scandal, with Matt Burton set to partner Jarome Luai in the halves. Dylan Edwards, Kurt Capewell and Caleb Aekins are all set to return.

Kalyn Ponga will miss through suspension in a major blow for Newcastle, with Tex Hoy likely to make his NRL debut to fill the void at fullback. The Knights will also be without Jayden Brailey (knee) for the rest of the season, with recruit Andrew McCullough to start at hooker.

Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs

Taniela Paseka will return from an ankle injury in Manly’s only expected change. Manase Fainu remains stood down for Manly and Albert Hopoate is expected to be out until June.

The Bulldogs could welcome the sight of Kieran Foran in his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury. He will still need to prove his fitness. Dean Britt is expected to start on the left edge for Joe Stimson (shoulder), with Kerrod Holland to take the utility spot. Marcelo Montoya will be out for up to 12 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury at training. Chris Smith (knee) will likely be out until July.