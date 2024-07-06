The Cronulla Sharks have suffered yet another blow, with Siosifa Talakai set to be suspended for a high tackle.

The NRL's match review committee, in releasing their charge sheet from Friday night's games, have cited the second-rower and centre with a Grade 2 careless high tackle.

It came during Cronulla's surprise loss to the Gold Coast Titans, with the men in black, white and blue now having lost five of their last six to drop from outright top of the table to just barely clinging onto a position in the top four.

Talakai's tackle, which saw him sent to the sin bin early on against the Titans, came against hooker Sam Verrills.

He now faces a week on the sidelines for the charge with an early guilty plea, or he could fight at the judiciary and risk a second match.

The Sharks, desperate to turn their form line around, play the Wests Tigers next week in the lead up to State of Origin 3, while a second game wouldn't come until after a bye, with Craig Fitzgibbon's side travelling to Townsville for a crunch game against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 21.

Elsewhere, Alofiana Khan-Pereira was charged for tripping in the same game, however, the Grade 1 offence on Cronulla fullback William Kennedy only carries a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The only charge out of Friday's second game - which was the Penrith Panthers defeat the Brisbane Broncos - was against Jesse Arthars.

The Brisbane outside back has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. Like Khan-Pereira, the charge is a first on his record and carries a fine totalling $1000 for an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

All three players must determine their pleas by midday (AEST) on Sunday.