The Roosters are actively pursuing options to retain Joseph Suaalii despite his existing $4.5 million rugby union contract, particularly in light of fellow centre Joey Manu's forthcoming move to French rugby.

Neil Breen disclosed on 2GB radio the Roosters' vigorous efforts to secure Suaalii's future with the club amid ongoing speculation and outlined the strategic considerations surrounding Suaalii's potential return to rugby league, combined with Manu's imminent transition.

"It's about Joseph Suaalii, and I can tell you for a fact that the Roosters are working overtime to keep him at the club," he said.

"Joey Manu is going to French rugby. We know that James Tedesco is not getting any younger."

While acknowledging the contractual complexities, Breen emphasised the Roosters' persistence in exploring avenues to retain Suaalii.

"The difficulty might be that his management would say to rugby, well hang on a second if you now want to let us out of this contract. We've signed the deal. There's got to be some compensation," he elaborated.

Breen also shed light on the broader implications within the rugby codes, with rugby league clubs expressing interest in players from rugby union.

"Those players are filthy about the whole situation that someone's coming across to rugby earning that massive amount of money," he noted, citing potential unrest among players like Jordan Petaia.

“And I can tell you one club that's interested in that they're looking at him because they've got to try and sign some blokes is the Dragons."