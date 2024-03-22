The Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors have been dealt major blows for Round 4, with the two clubs set to be without two key spine players.

After a scintillating performance against the Rabbitohs, which included two tries, Sam Walker is set to miss Round 4 after failing a HIA midway through the second half of the match.

Up against the Penrith Panthers next Thursday night, Walker's absence is a big loss for the Roosters, but they will receive Luke Keary back after he failed his own HIA last week.

The absence of Walker and the addition of Kleary will likely see Sandon Smith remain in the halves for next week but will wear the number seven jersey - Zach Dockar-Clay and Connor Watson are other options.

Lindsay Collins was also assisted from the field with a hamstring injury and failed to return back to the game.

In other news at the club, Zero Tackle understands that Billy Smith sustained an ankle injury during the NSW Cup. The severity is currently unknown, but he left the field and did not return.

New Zealand Warriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki has also been ruled out of Round 4.

Tuaupiki will enter the NRL's concussion protocols after failing a HIA against the Canberra Raiders and now faces an 11-day stand-down period.

Luckily for the New Zealand-based outfit, the club confirmed earlier in the week that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is aiming to make his return in Round 4 against the Newcastle Knights.

Head of Performance Balin Cupples said he has slowly been integrated into “some team skills and game-specific running capacities” and “continues his reactive running progressions”.

The Warriors are also yet to provide an update on Wayde Egan (elbow) and Dylan Walker (ankle) after they withdrew in the lead-up to the match.