Trent Robinson is reportedly considering recalling star duo Angus Crichton and Sam Walker back into the first-grade side this week, with the two recovering from injuries.

Having fallen out of favour in the first-grade side, Walker partially tore his ACL at the end of April whilst in reserve grade. After being out for several months, Walker would finally make his successful return back to the field on the weekend for the North Sydney Bears. Ironically his first game back was against the Sydney Roosters NSW Cup team defeating them 18-10 with the Bears.

As the Sydney Roosters need to win their next three games against the Eels, Tigers and Rabbitohs to clinch a spot in the NRL finals, Walker is reportedly set to play in the NRL for the first time since Round 7, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was good to see him out there and I felt like he played pretty calmly and organised really well,” Robinson told SMH regarding the young halfback.

“I thought he had the team game plan going well, and then there were those little flourishes of him being himself too and chancing a few things.

“I haven't got a clear plan right now [regarding Walker's potential NRL return], I'll talk to Sammy post-game and we'll make a decision for Friday night.”

However, whilst he is set to return, it will likely be from the interchange bench in the number 14 jersey. This is due to Drew Hutchison playing arguably the best game of his career last week against the Dolphins, which saw him claim two tries in the halfback position.

Rookie Sandon Smith will be the likely candidate to find himself out of the team after rotating with Brandon Smith as of late in the dummy-half position.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“He's been exceptional,” Robinson said on Walker's commitment despite being axed.

“He's had a few false starts, a few times where we thought he could get going and come back to playing, and then it's been ‘no, no, not yet, hold up', so it's been stop-start.

“But for me his attitude has been exceptional since the day he got injured, towards the club and towards handling the injury.

“He's been all-in on the team, extra video work, prep, trying everything he can to help his teammates. He watches footy and lives and breathes it, but that's just who he is.

“He'll be there helping put out the chairs in the dressing room, he'll be in watching all his video. I couldn't have asked for anything more from him”.

Teammate and Australian international forward Angus Crichton is also set to join Walker in the first-grade team this week against the Parramatta Eels after being out for seven weeks due to knee problems.