The Sydney Roosters have confirmed their development list for the 2025 NRL season as they look to blood several young stars following several high-profile departures.

According to the NRL's Signing Tracker on NRL.com, the four players on the club's development list for next season will be Benaiah Ioelu, Hugo Savala, Jake Elliott and Reece Foley.

After making his NSW Cup debut in 2023, Ioelu appeared in ten reserve-grade appearances last season and will contend with Tyler Moriarty for the back-up hooker position.

With Brandon Smith out for the majority of next season, Connor Watson will be promoted to the starting role, meaning Ioelu could play off the interchange bench in a one-two-punch role.

Linked with a move to the Gold Coast Titans earlier in the year, Hugo Savala has decided to remain at Bondi and has been promoted from a train and trial contract to a two-year development deal.

An impressive halfback, Savala has made 21 appearances this season in the NSW Cup for the Sydney Roosters, in which he has scored seven tries, forced six drop-outs, provided seven try assists and averaged 77 running metres per game.

Jake Elliott, the 2024 U19s NSW Blues five-eighth, has also been added to the team's development list for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In 14 NSW Cup matches, Elliott scored 28 points, forced four drop-outs and provided a remarkable 17 try assists.

With Sam Walker missing the first half of next season due to an ACL injury, he could potentially be called upon to be used in the halves - Sandon Smith and Chad Townsend are currently at the front of the pecking order.

Also able to play in the halves, Reece Foley is the last member of the club's development list and is coming off nine reserve-grade showings in 2024 and even found himself on the reserves list for the NRL first-grade squad.

Roosters Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Billy Smith

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. Sam Walker

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Brandon Smith

10. Spencer Leniu

11. Nat Butcher

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. De La Salle Va'a

17. Siua Wong

Rest of squad

18. Junior Pauga

19. Egan Butcher

20. Tyler Moriarty

21. Chad Townsend

22. Robert Toia

23. Xavier Va'a

24. Blake Steep

25. Toby Rodwell

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Benaiah Ioelu

2. Jake Elliott

3. Hugo Savala

4. Reece Foley