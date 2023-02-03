It may have been 11 years since the late great Arthur Beetson passed, but 'Artie' would be smiling down on the Sydney Roosters' latest signing - his cousin's grandson, Brandon.

Standing at 193cm and 102kg despite being just 16, you only need to take a single look at Brandon Beetson to know rugby league is in the teenager's veins.

Joining the Roosters' Harold Matthews side this week ahead of the under-17s competition kicking off on the weekend, Beetson is a middle forward already leaving his mark.

The forward was based in Newcastle playing in the Knights' junior system before trading Merewether beach for Bondi earlier in the week.

Brandon's father, Nigel, is the son of Arthur's cousin Lloyd, who was scouted by Artie himself during his playing days.

“My father (Lloyd) and Arthur were cousins,” Nigel Beetson told The Daily Telegraph.

“My old man played a little bit of footy at St George. Arthur had scouted him back in the 70s and 80s.

“We grew up in a little place called Brewarrina which is out near Bourke, and my old man wasn't that keen on the big smoke.”

It turns out Brandon's signature was an all-family affair, with Arthur's son Mark the man to push the 16 year-old forward towards the tricolours.

“Brandon was in the Knights (Harold Matts squad) and the Roosters were a bit short on middles,” Nigel said.

“Mark has been sort of following Brandon with his rep footy and club footy up here in Newcastle.

“So Mark contacted me and said ‘what are your thoughts (about having a shot at the Roosters)?'

“He has only been there for a week so he still has to crack the squad.”

While the club change carries on the Beetson name at the Roosters, Nigel was quick to answer when asked what club Brandon actually supported growing up.

“Brandon's been a Roosters supporter since he could walk.

“He has always watched videos of Arthur on YouTube.

“And he is a happy Rooster now, let me tell you.”