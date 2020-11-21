Parramatta are expressing interest in young Canterbury second-rower Matt Doorey, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old made his debut with the Bulldogs in 2020 before sustaining a season-ending PCL injury after five games.

Doorey, a former Australian Schoolboys and NSW U20’s player, remains contracted to the Bulldogs for a further 12 months on a development contract, with the Eels having the youngster on their radar.

Parramatta have been impressed by the second-rower and are aiming to land Doorey on their roster for 2022.