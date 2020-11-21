SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Matt Doorey of the Bulldogs makes a break to score a try during the round 14 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium on August 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Parramatta are expressing interest in young Canterbury second-rower Matt Doorey, per The Daily Telegraph. 

The 20-year-old made his debut with the Bulldogs in 2020 before sustaining a season-ending PCL injury after five games.

Doorey, a former Australian Schoolboys and NSW U20’s player, remains contracted to the Bulldogs for a further 12 months on a development contract, with the Eels having the youngster on their radar.

Parramatta have been impressed by the second-rower and are aiming to land Doorey on their roster for 2022.

 