A new deal for James Tedesco will be delayed after the superstar Rooster reportedly listed a number of extreme demands as contract talks stall with the reigning premiers.

According to Triple M’s Brent Read, the Roosters are keen on offering Tedesco a three-year deal, while the 27-year-old is seeking a contract worth close to double that with the tri-colours.

“The Roosters have put it on hold until after the season is over,” Read said.

“There was talk about a five-year deal, but I don’t think it will be that long.

“I think we will be talking three years and at about the $3.3 million region.

“I think they will still get it done, but there has been some rumours that there has been some pretty outlandish demands from his camp.

“I have checked on them and been told that is not entirely true, but I think they are pushing for a longer deal.

“But I think the Roosters will come to the party at three years and $3.3 million. They will get it done eventually, but they just have to wait until the end of the season to lock it away.”

Read suggests the stalled contract discussions come into play due to Tedesco’s management history and current representation.

“It is an interesting one because Tedesco was with Issac Moses and the coach whisperer Joe Wehbe and when those two split up he went off with the coach whisperer,” Read said.

“The coach whisperer is not even an accredited agent and his nephew is looking after the deal.

“It is all a bit of a saga.”