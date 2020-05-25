West Tigers held informal talks with Israel Folau on a return to Australian shores, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It’s understood that Folau is comfortable in France and has rebuffed the preliminary approach.

A source close to Folau’s camp said: “Wests Tigers were just feeling out the situation. It didn’t go too far and nothing will come of it.”

The fullback was sacked by Rugby Australia last year over several homophobic social media posts, only for Folau to sue for religious discrimination and the two parties to agree to an out-of-court settlement.

It’s doubtful that the NRL would even register Folau, should the 31-year-old agree to terms with an NRL club.

Rugby Australia’s settlement to Folau is reportedly being off in instalments, with the governing body’s tenuous financial position meaning it could potentially declare itself insolvent.

The organisation has reportedly blown $500m over the past four years and has liabilities over $20m.