An interesting recruitment strategy has led the Wests Tigers to lure their highest profile fan into the boardroom.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has turned down the Tigers’ board offer, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, but has stressed the possibility of taking up the role in future.

Clarke said it was an honour to be wanted at the club but after retiring from cricket in 2015, he has mixed his business and media interests with family responsibilities.

This has left him too jam-packed to consider the role at the Tigers’.

“I love the Tigers and I would love to see them do well, just unfortunately right now I can’t say yes to a position like that,” Clarke said.

“If the time is right I’d be more than happy to do it.

“I just don’t think it would be fair to take up an opportunity like that and then let people down with how busy I am at the moment. That’s not me.”

The Tigers’ are on the verge of missing the finals for their ninth straight season and have finished in ninth position for three of the last four seasons.