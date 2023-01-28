Well, you can't get everything you want at the end of the day.

Canterbury haven't been afraid to flash the chequebook over the last two years, snaring Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney and more, however their most recent recruitment ruled them out of the race for a star half.

The club announced the signature of teenage prodigy Karl Oloapu on Friday, forking out a whopping $500,000 transfer fee to have the kid released from the Broncos, the club he swore 'he'd never play for as long as he lives'.

While the four-year deal is a massive piece of the Bulldogs future, it appears Mitchell Moses won't be after Phil Gould revealed the club's pursuit for the NRL Grand Finalist was over.

"No... Great footballer Mitchell Moses... But the Bulldogs have other priorities at this time," the club supremo tweeted out.

Canterbury appeared favourites for the halfback's signature at one point over the off-season, however it appears Burton's future halves partner will be arriving from Red Hill, not Western Sydney.

It means just the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers remain in the hunt for Moses' signature.

The Eels have already retained five-eighth Dylan Brown on a monster contract, leaving Moses as the top priority, while the Tigers are desperate to lure the former favourite son home to Concord after departing in 2017.

A return to Leichhardt would be accompanied by a hefty pay rise, with a rumoured $1.3 million per season deal on the table.

Regardless of how rich the deal is, Tim Sheens knows the ball is in Moses' court now.

“There's been some chat, and it's a known fact [we're interested] – we've had a discussion, but it will be Mitch's call,” Sheens told the Sydney Morning Herald.

It leaves the 28 year-old to choose between becoming one of the game's highest paid players, or staying put and building on his time in Parramatta.

There's no deadline on his signature as it stands, though it's been touted through the off-season that a decision would be made before the opening round.

Canterbury will instead turn their attention towards their backline following the news of Dominic Young touring the club facilities.