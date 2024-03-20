The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly toying with the notion of uniting all three of the May brothers under the one banner as part of a package deal.

This latest report from The Sydney Morning Herald arises at a point in which Terrell May is currently in contract negotiations with the Chooks, with the 24-year-old said to be close to signing a two-year extension.

However, despite the Roosters' forerunning position, both Canterbury and the Dragons are said to be circling the rat-tailed prop, with the latter club also said to be keen on signing one, or both, of May's brothers, Taylan and Tyrone.

This proposed package deal comes in the wake of the brothers' public comments in which they have stated their desire to play with one another at the professional level.

At present, Taylan currently plies his trade at the feet of the Blue Mountains, while Tyrone calls the Northern Hemisphere home, playing for Super League outfit Hull KR.

While Tyrone's current contract may keep him from completing any family reunion at Kogarah, both Terrell and Taylan are in the Dragons' sights, according to head coach Shane Flanagan.

“If they are going to go to market, we would be interested,” Flanagan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“At the moment, I don't know if they're going to consider leaving their current clubs. If they are, we will definitely look at it. One plays in the outside backs and is a dangerous player from a good club. Same with [Terrrell], he's from a good club and I've heard Trent Robinson talk about the motor that he has.

“I don't want to jump in too far when I don't know if they are considering leaving their club.”

Any ability to tie the trio under the same banner, however, becomes complicated because separate managers represent all three brothers.