The Canterbury Bulldogs have denied their interest Melbourne Storm super coach Craig Bellamy.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the Bulldogs are preparing to launch a mega bid for the legendary coach.

The report states that the two or three year offer could be worth up to $1.4 million a season, with Bellamy to take over the coaching reigns from next season if a deal was struck.

It also states that Canterbury and Bellamy have spoken twice, a claim that the club has refuted.

The Bulldogs has denied they’ve made any contact with Bellamy in a statement released on the club website.

“The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would like to move to end any speculation regarding Craig Bellamy having been spoken to by the club by saying that there has been no approach to Craig Bellamy by anyone at the club,” the statement reads.

Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill shut down the speculation in a separate comment.

“I think it is important for our members and fans that we end any speculation around Craig Bellamy having been contacted by the Bulldogs,” he told bulldogs.com.au.

“When spoken to last night I confirmed to media that there had been no contact made.”