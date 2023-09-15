After being linked to the Dragons and Wests Tigers for next season, Luke Thompson has now been linked to the Sydney Roosters, with the club showing interest in the forward.

The decision comes after an underwhelming season Thompson had at the Bulldogs, in which he is unlikely to be offered a new contract. Presently, on $800,000 a season, it is unlikely his next contract will be around the same value.

Arriving at the Bulldogs in 2020, he has unfortunately failed to live up to his potential, which saw him claim the Man of the Match award in the 2019 Super League Grand Final and earn seven tests for England and three for Great Britain.

After being linked to both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers for next season, the Bulldogs forward is now receiving interest from the Sydney Roosters, who will have enough money in the salary cap if they lose Angus Crichton to Rugby Australia..

"There's a little bit of interest apparently from the Roosters," Brent Read said on Triple M.

"Obviously, the Angus Crichton news has come out in the last 48 hours or so that he may leave at the end of the season, depending on what happens with Rugby.

"If that happens, they've got to upgrade a couple of blokes, Terrell May, Siua Wong's an obvious one...potentially if they get some money out of that deal with Angus leaving, then they may take a look at Luke Thompson."

In the past, it was revealed that Luke Thompson was keen on joining the Sydney Roosters for next season and would even take a significant pay cut to join the Bondi-based club.

"It's an interesting one, and this will probably get people scratching their head a little bit but Luke Thompson is telling people he would like to play for the Roosters for less," Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"We've heard that story before. There's been an approach that Thompson would like to go to the Roosters and he's got an association with (incoming assistant coach) Justin Holbrook.

"I think there's a couple of other clubs that would like Luke Thompson. I don't know whether (Phil Gould's) Dogs are still in with a chance of keeping him or if they even want him, I don't know.

"I do know that Luke Thompson has been linked (to the Roosters), there was an approach to Nick Politis, the chairman of the Roosters. It'll be interesting to see if that goes through. I don't know how they fit him into the cap though."