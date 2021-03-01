Wests Tigers are set to announce the signing of former Rabbitohs prop Tom Amone to their 30-man roster, leaving Michael McGuire with just the two spots left ahead of the 2021 season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi, the Tigers have added the 24-year-old to their squad.

Told @WestsTigers have filled 28th spot on their roster with @SSFCRABBITOHS prop Tommy Amone. Another big body … — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) March 1, 2021

Amone played nine matches for Souths after making his debut with the club in 2019 and was one of seven players delisted by the Rabbitohs in November last year, joining James Roberts, Ethan Lowe, Jack Johns, Cory Denniss, Kurt Dillon and Ky Rodwell on the outer at Redfern.

The Westmead local will look to add plenty of depth and selection pressure for Maguire, with new recruits Joe Ofahengaue and James Tamou set to man starting roles this season.

The Tigers announced the extension of young halfback Jock Madden to a new deal over the weekend, with the 20-year-old prolonging his stay at Concord until the end of the 2022 season.

“Everyone is really focused on achieving the same success here at Wests Tigers and I’m excited to play my part in helping bring that for our Members and fans.” — Jock Madden 🙌https://t.co/I2uIxF6Zm9 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) February 28, 2021

Wests will get their season underway against Canberra at GIO Stadium on Sunday, March 14.