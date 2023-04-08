Canberra Raiders star half Jack Wighton might be testing the free agency market this year, but it doesn't mean he is in any rush to make a decision on his future despite Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur claiming it was unlikely his club would make a move.

The bombshell that Wighton would test the market for the first time in his career broke a fortnight ago, and there could well be a scramble to secure his services from 2024 onwards.

Wighton has a player option for 2024, and while the Raiders are keen to keep him in lime green, it's understood there is no timeframe on when Wighton might make a call.

Some have even suggested he could hold off until the end of the season.

That's the approach his manager Matt Rose is taking, telling The Canberra Times that Wighton's only focus at this stage was winning games of football and not having his contract negotiations play out in the media, as has happened to both Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses in recent times.

"Jack's focus is to just play footy and win games for the Raiders," Rose told The Canberra Times.

"That's his sole focus and we don't want to be pressured or have it played out in the media.

"For us, it's about Jack making the right decision, and it's an important one."

The fact Moses and Munster both re-signed with the Eels and Storm respectively is likely to leave plenty of clubs interested in Wighton.

Already the Dolphins and Parramatta Eels have been linked to the star, while the Wests Tigers have ruled out making a move at this stage, although it wouldn't be out of the question given they have already chases Moses, Munster, and even made a call to England where Mitchell Pearce is currently playing in the Super League.

But Eels' coach Brad Arthur moved to distance himself and the club from reports they are set to chase Wighton.

"We've got a fair bit of spend in some of those positions so I reckon it'd be hard," Arthur told AAP.

"Good luck to Jack."

The link to the Eels came about following reports Parramatta would chase an X-Factor player, with the possibility of moving Clint Gutherson into the centres.

Their recent re-signing of both Moses and Brown left what appeared to be little in the way of room to chase another half though, so Arthur's comments regarding Wighton come as no surprise.

Wighton, at 30 years of age, has played more than 200 games for the Raiders and is a New South Wales and Australian representative.

Recent reports had the Raiders as favourites to retain his services on a deal worth more than $1 million per season, ultimately, keeping him with the club until the end of his career.