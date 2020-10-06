Teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii is understood to be on the radar of the Roosters after the Rabbitohs denied the golden prospect a lucrative contract offer.

The 17-year-old has already turned down a deal from Rugby Australia and the option to represent Australia at Sevens rugby in the Olympics, deciding in favour of a deal with the Rabbitohs.

With his value exponentially growing, Suaalii requested a new deal with Souths that included a number of get-out clauses and increasing salary last month, with the Rabbitohs denying any deal of the sort.

As speculation surrounding his relationship with the NRL clubs develops, The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that Sydney are chasing the King’s product.

The NRL’s strict rules dictate that no player can play first-grade rugby until they turn 18, with Suaalii having to wait until August 1 next year.

But, ARL chairman Peter V’landys is understood to be keen on changing the by-law in order to keep Suaalii with the NRL.

The potential change could aid the Roosters chances of securing the teenage sensation, but will need Suaalii granted a release and have one of their own players leave to clear up salary space.

Suaalii is contracted with the Rabbitohs until the end of next year.