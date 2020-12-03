The Wests Tigers are quickly turning their attention to out-of-favour Panthers winger Josh Mansour after revealing they have pulled out of the race for Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr, according to The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio.

With Canterbury understood to be leading the way for the Storm star, the Tigers have reluctantly pulled the pin in chasing the wantaway NSW winger and will look to secure Mansour for the 2021 season.

The Tigers are keen to break their finals drought next season and will be hoping to retain star winger David Nofoaluma to a new deal as the Eels look to move for the Wests scorer.

While Nofoaluma is likely to remain at Concord, the Tigers have looked to secure a partnership between the 27-year-old and Mansour in a bid to move into the eight next year.

According to Riccio, The Tigers lead the chase for the Panthers flyer.

“I think this will just fast track discussions with Josh Mansour to join the club from the Penrith Panthers,” Riccio told on 1170 SEN Breakfast.

“Josh has been told by the Panthers he won’t be in their first choice 17 for next season, and if there was an opportunity to pursue an early release, they would likely grant that.

“And I believe now, the Tigers are right in the box seat to land Josh Mansour.”

While a move to Parramatta would see Nofoaluma on less money, the winger is understood to be eyeing finals football, something the Tigers are desperate to have on offer at Wests.

If a move to Concord is secure, Mansour will join Panthers teammate James Tamou at his new club, with Michael Maguire building a formidable side for next season.