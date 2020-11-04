Axed Warriors utility Adam Keighran is believed to be in talks with the Roosters surrounding a deal for the 2021 season, per stuff.co.nz.

New Zealand have already begun a major list overhaul for next season, with Keighran one of several Warriors players culled following the end of the season.

Despite a hat-trick in his final match of the year against Manly, Keighran has fallen behind the ranks on the Warriors list, with Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita manning the two halves.

With his position at the Warriors gone, the Roosters are understood to be in talks with Keighran about an NRL lifeline.

Keighran has also proven himself at centre after losing his half spot to Harris-Tavita and would look to add plenty of flexibility to the Chooks list.