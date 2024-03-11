Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu has been suspended for eight weeks for a racial slur directed at Brisbane Broncos' five-eighth Ezra Mam.

Leniu has pled guilty prior to the hearing, with NRL's judiciary panel of former international player Bob Lindner and ex-referee Sean Hampstead reaching the verdict, while judiciary chairman Geoffrey Bellew oversaw the hearing.

The suspension means Leniu will miss the Roosters' upcoming matches against the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos before being able to return against the New Zealand Warriors at home in Round 10.

The NRL's lawyer had argued for an eight-match suspension, while Leniu's counsel had suggested a four-match suspension, with the judiciary panel finding a unanimous verdict to confirm the full length.

The hearing heard from a statement Mam provided that Leniu had said to Mam "F**k up you monkey" after Mam had directed a play to be ran at Leniu who at the time was standing at marker in defence.

In a hearing which took a little over two hours to arrive at the verdict, Leniu had argued he never understood the word 'monkey' was connected to racism.

“I am so sorry that I used that word I said that to Ezra and that I made him feel little. This game happens so fast and in that split second I said a word I didn't know the meaning to," Leniu said during the hearing per NRL.com.

“I didn't know how much that word means to the Indigenous community, Ezra and his family."

Leniu also clarified that his interview post-game, where he labelled the incident "all fun and games" came as a result of him not understanding the term.

"When I had that interview post-match, honestly, in that time, I didn't think I did anything wrong and that's why I said 'it was all fun and games," Leniu added.

“At that time, I just thought it was one grown man sledging another grown man. Just how we use that language towards one another, with all the people in my circle, all that stuff is so common.

"I didn't know how much that word meant to Ezra and to all the Indigenous people in the game."

Leniu also revealed he had never heard of other incidents motivated by race in other sports previously using the word "monkey" or "ape" specifically denying the fact he knew of AFL player Adam Goodes.

The NRL's prosecution argued that, having lived in Australia for 15 years, Leniu should have understood what the term meant, but implored the panel to ensure players are safe.

"By finding he knew monkey was a racist term doesn't mean he is a racist by nature," the NRL's counsel Lachlan Gyles said.

“But one of the things the tribunal has to do is make sure players are safe, so it is a pretty important matter."