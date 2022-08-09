As the finals draw nearer, the impacts of suspensions and injuries are starting to be felt - but certainly by some clubs more than others. With so much on the line, who will step up?

Here's a quick look at all 16 NRL teams ahead of another weekend of high-stakes action.



Edwards injury worries in vain, Munster back to halves.

It’s good news for Penrith Panthers fans who were worried about an injury to Dylan Edwards, with the custodian named to play this week. Matthew Eisenhuth moves into the No.10 to replace the suspended James Fisher-Harris. Viliame Kikau has been named in the No.22 and is a possibility to return, but he’ll be replaced by Chris Smith if he’s not ready in time.

Cameron Munster moves back to the No.6 jersey after his fullback spell, with Nick Meaney back in the side and Jahrome Hughes injured. Justin Olam’s return pushes Young Tonumaipea back to the reserves, while Tom Eisenhuth replaces Felise Kaufusi.

Asi, Vailea given proper homecoming

Daejarn Asi will make his return to the Warriors’ starting side after Ronald Volkman suffered a shoulder injury. Asi hasn’t played since Round 19. He’ll be joined by Viliami Vailea – who returns from a broken jaw – for the club’s third match at Mt Smart Stadium this year. Wayde Egan returns to his favoured No.9 jersey, while Vailea’s return pushes Euan Aitken back to the second row. Josh Curran replaces Aaron Pene at lock.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner starts at lock again for the Bulldogs as Tevita Pangai Jnr misses out, staying in Australia for family reasons. Rookie Harrison Edwards moves to the interchange.

Eels continuity, Burgess not named despite ban expiry

The Eels are almost unchanged from the side that beat Manly last week, with Ofahiki Ogden set to play his first game of the year at the expense of Makahesi Makatoa.

Hame Sele returns for South Sydney and will start at prop – Tom Burgess has not been named despite completing his one-game suspension. Isaiah Tass gets another shot as Campbell Graham recovers from a cheekbone injury.

Welcome back (to the starting side), Cotter!

Sam Verrills has been named to return to the No.9 for the Roosters but must first pass all HIA protocols after coming off against Brisbane. Egan Butcher returns from suspension and replaces Ben Thomas on the bench.

The Roosters are without Siosiua Taukeiaho and Lindsay Collins but the Cowboys welcome some muscle back with the return of Jordan McLean from the injury that cost him an Origin spot. Reuben Cotter comes back into the starting side after an impressive showing from the interchange last week

Miller time, Finucane returns from head clash ban

Ken Maumalo’s season is over, which means James Roberts returns to the Tigers' side after Starford To’a moved to the wing. Joe Ofahengaue move to lock with Zane Musgrove set to start as a forward. Rookie Fonua Pole moves to the interchange. Luke Garner is 18th man.

Connor Tracey will not play after the high shot from Tariq Sims last week – he’ll be replaced on the wing by Lachlan Miller – the young Shark many expected to play last week in place of Kade Dykes, who also keeps his spot.

Dale Finucane returns from his head-clash suspension, moving Cameron McInnes to the bench. Matt Moylan is still injured, so Braydon Trindall retains the No.6.

Klemmer returns after serving club ban

Te Maire Martin returns to fullback for the Broncos, while former Origin player Brenko Lee returns to the team, replacing Deine Mariner. Billy Walters starts at hooker.

Jake Clifford’s return has been cut short with Adam Clune back at halfback for the Knights, while David Klemmer returns from his internal ban. Edrick Lee is in the reserves and may play but Mitch Barnett is confirmed out, replaced by Mat Croker.

No go for Joe, Moose back in the pack

A huge blow for the Canberra Raiders with prop Joe Tapine out with a rib injury – he’s replaced by Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh on the interchange. Xavier Savage returns from an ankle injury to play fullback, while Albert Hopoate shifts to the wing for the suspended Nick Cotric.

Josh McGuire returns to the St George Illawarra Dragons starting side following the ban for Tariq Sims, and Tyrell Fuimaono moves to the bench with Billy Burns. Michael Molo replaces his brother Francis in the starting side. Cody Ramsey is a chance of playing, named in the reserves.

Booth injury forces reshuffle, Foran to play

Following the season-ending knee injury to Aaron Booth, Erin Clark returns to the Gold Coast's dummy-half role after playing at lock in recent weeks. He’ll be replaced in the No.13 by Isaac Liu, with Sam McIntyre returning to the bench. Patrick Herbert is also likely to return, which could push Greg Marzhew to the No.14 role.

Taniela Paseka is out with a knee injury so he’ll be replaced by Toafofoa Sipley. Kieran Foran has been named to play despite a hamstring injury last week. Josh Aloiai returns to the bench.