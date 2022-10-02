The Wests Tigers have reportedly entered the hunt for David Klemmer.

The star prop, who has been linked with a move away from Newcastle at the end of 2023 for much of the last 12 months, is off-contract at the end of 2023.

It means his contract - believed to be worth around $800,000 per year, will come to an end, with the Knights unlikely to have the same level of salary cap space available for the prop given the re-signings of the Saifiti brothers and Kalyn Ponga.

It was the re-signings of the Saifiti brothers last year which first sparked speculation around Klemmer's future, which then exploded on August 1 this year as he was linked with a deadline day move to the Parramatta Eels.

That never materialised, but according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Klemmer, who is free to sign with other clubs from November 1, has toured facilities at the Wests Tigers.

It's understood the Tigers, who are desperate to add fire to their forward pack, have even discussed with Klemmer the idea of moving to the club next season.

The contract offer is believed to be three years should he make the switch to the Tigers in 2023, while the publication are reporting that the Canterbury Bulldogs are also interested.

It's understood the Bulldogs are open to the idea of releasing Klemmer from the final year of his deal given their own salary cap state, however, Klemmer recently told The Newcastle Herald that he wasn't interested in a move and wanted an extension in the Hunter.

"I'd like to get one more deal and finish up here," Klemmer told the Newcastle Herald.

"I don't want to move anywhere else. I could have stayed in Sydney [four years ago], but I moved my family up here because I thought it was a great opportunity and the club had a lot of potential.

"I love the club, I love the town. My family are settled up here, so why would we want to leave?"

Klemmer, who recently took out the Knights' player of the year award, has played 194 NRL games.