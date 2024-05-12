The Dolphins might have only signed Jake Averillo from the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 season, but now there is already talk he may be set to exit the club.

The rumours - reported in The Sydney Morning Herald - suggest Averillo's name has already been mentioned at other clubs.

The competition has had a centre merry-go-round in recent years, with it continuing into 2024 after Zac Lomax requested a release from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

He has since been granted that release to join the Parramatta Eels, with Lomax exiting the club at the end of 2024.

While it was reported the Dragons would simply look to replace from within given their excess stocks on the wing, with Christian Tuipulotu and Sione Fainu the most likely to fight for that spot, there may be some uncertainty around Jack Bird's future as a centre, and the club's overall depth in the three-quarter line.

Lomax has played centre over the last fortnight with Moses Suli out concussed, and given the Feagai brothers - Mat and Max - haven't kicked on and are likely to not have their contracts extended by the club at the end of the season, the cupboard looks bare in the centres for coach Shane Flanagan.

The report suggests Averillo's name has been mentioned at the Dragons as a potential replacement for Lomax and an increase to the club's centre depth.

What remains unclear is whether the Dolphins would consider releasing Averillo from the final two years of his contract to make the move back to Sydney.

Averillo said during the pre-season he had enjoyed the move to Redcliffe as he returned from a knee injury he sustained in his final game for the Canterbury Bulldogs, but with plenty of options in the backline, he will need to continue making big impacts at NRL level to remain in the first-choice backline.

He has done just that though. After missing Round 1 in a surprise selection call from coach Wayne Bennett, Averillo has played eight games, scoring four tries and making an average of 107 metres per game to go with a total of 25 tackle breaks.

Still, that isn't a guarantee moving forward given the options through the Dolphins' 17. Herbie Farnworth is a lock to play in the centres at full fitness, while the likes of Tesi Niu and Valynce Te Whare - who will reportedly not be offered a new deal at the end of 2024 - are also in the mix for game time.

Averillo can offer more than just playing at centre, but that has clearly become his best position over the past 24 months and where he plays his best rugby league.