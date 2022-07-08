The season of Cronulla second-rower Jack Williams has come to a close following complications relating to a shoulder injury sustained earlier in the season.

The 25-year-old originally dislocated the ball-and-socket during the Sharks' 30-10 loss to Canberra in Round 10, but after facing impasses during his rehabilitation, the Shire side made the call to book Williams in for surgical repair.

The secondary layoff period is set to see the Pambula-born product spend the next five months on the sidelines, all but ruling out a role in the Sharks' double chance push.

It has been reported that Cronulla had held hopes that the forward would be able to avoid going under the knife and further brunt to Craig Fitzgibbon's pack come September.

"A return to the field in 2022 was thought to be a possibility, however further issues with his shoulder meant immediate surgery was required to repair the damage and have him fully fit to resume his career next season," a statement from Shark Park read.

Though the speedbump is sure to grate Williams, his recently inked two-year extension to remain on under Fitzgibbon will provide him some certainty as he rebuilds for his NRL return.

Since crossing the chalk during his first-grade debut in Round 10, 2018, Williams has gone on to add a further 74 appearances in black, white and blue to his name.

Cronulla's next month of action will see the face the ilk of the Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs and Dragons.

The Sharks sit in 4th position on the competition table at the present.