Perth Super Rugby side Western Force are understood to have approached off-contract Parramatta veteran Blake Ferguson in a bid to lure the NSW flyer to rugby.

Reports surfaced this week linking Ferguson to a shock code switch, with The Sydney Morning Herald’s Sarah Keoghan revealing the Force are looking to acquire the 31-year-old’s services both on and off the pitch.

It is understood that the Western Australia club are keen to bolster their width with Ferguson’s experience and would also aim to have the former Blues winger aid the development of Indigenous education programs.

Ferguson remains unsigned for the 2022 season and is tipped to depart the blue and gold as the Eels look in other directions for their future.

The incumbent Maika Sivo inked a new deal with the club earlier this season that will keep him in Parramatta until the end of 2023, while coach Brad Arthur is sure to back youthful speedsters Haze Dunster and Sean Russell for the future.

Currently out-of-favour come selection for the Eels, having been dropped from the senior side for the past two matches and the club’s upcoming Round 15 clash with Canterbury, Ferguson’s opportunities in the NRL are limited.

A switch to the 15-man game could offer as a lifeline for the 243-gamer, a move his manager Sam Ayoub has revealed to be in consideration of for Ferguson, per The Herald.

Parramatta have been able to retain Mitch Moses, Ryan Matterson, Nathan Brown and Sivo past 2021, with Ferguson remaining as one of nine Eels yet to be offered deals past this season.

That list includes formidable forward Bryce Cartwright, who is hoping to extend his stay in Parramatta, while Keegan Hipgrave‘s contract currently has an option in favour of the club.