SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: Blake Ferguson and Clint Gutherson of the Eels make their way onto the field prior to the round two NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Perth Super Rugby side Western Force are understood to have approached off-contract Parramatta veteran Blake Ferguson in a bid to lure the NSW flyer to rugby.

Reports surfaced this week linking Ferguson to a shock code switch, with The Sydney Morning Herald’s Sarah Keoghan revealing the Force are looking to acquire the 31-year-old’s services both on and off the pitch.

It is understood that the Western Australia club are keen to bolster their width with Ferguson’s experience and would also aim to have the former Blues winger aid the development of Indigenous education programs.

Ferguson remains unsigned for the 2022 season and is tipped to depart the blue and gold as the Eels look in other directions for their future.

The incumbent Maika Sivo inked a new deal with the club earlier this season that will keep him in Parramatta until the end of 2023, while coach Brad Arthur is sure to back youthful speedsters Haze Dunster and Sean Russell for the future.

2020 NRL Nines - Day 2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 15:Haze Dunster of the Eels signals to the crowd after scoring a try during the quarter final match between the Eels and knights from Day 2 of the 2020 NRL Nines at HBF Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Currently out-of-favour come selection for the Eels, having been dropped from the senior side for the past two matches and the club’s upcoming Round 15 clash with Canterbury, Ferguson’s opportunities in the NRL are limited.

A switch to the 15-man game could offer as a lifeline for the 243-gamer, a move his manager Sam Ayoub has revealed to be in consideration of for Ferguson, per The Herald. 

Parramatta have been able to retain Mitch Moses, Ryan Matterson, Nathan Brown and Sivo past 2021, with Ferguson remaining as one of nine Eels yet to be offered deals past this season.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 29: Blake Ferguson of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round three NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on March 29, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

That list includes formidable forward Bryce Cartwright, who is hoping to extend his stay in Parramatta, while Keegan Hipgrave‘s contract currently has an option in favour of the club.