Riley Dean, an impressive youngster from the Super League club Warrington Wolves, is set to become the next English player to make the move to Australia.

The 22-year-old competes as a halfback and has shown several signs of promise despite his short career to date.

His career so far includes a combined 43 games for six different clubs in the English Super League and Championship since debuting in 2019 - five of the clubs were from loan spells.

Per Rugby League Live, it is understood that Dean is closing on a move to join the North Queensland Cowboys system.

This news comes after Dean reportedly earned several admirers from a variety of clubs in Australia, with the Cowboys winning the race for his signature.

However, it is understood that Dean will play for the Mackay Cutter, the Cowboys feed tram in the QLD Cup rather than join the NRL first-grade team. This will allow him to push for an NRL debut later this season.

His reported signature will follow the arrival of fellow countrymen Kai Pearce-Paul, Alex Young, Morgan Smithies and Will Pryce as the next English player to play in Australia next season

The publication has also stated that the Super League club have given their blessing to the halfback and his management company.

Dean is currently represented by one of the most respected agents in the game, Dave Peet - the agent also represents former Raiders playmaker George Williams.

