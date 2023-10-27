English international and Leeds Rhinos youngster Harry Newman is reportedly on the radar of several NRL clubs as they look to improve their outside backs.

Regarded as one of the best young players outside of the NRL competition, Harry Newman could soon find himself playing in Australia.

To date, he has played 75 Super League games since making his debut with the Leeds Rhinos in 2017 and scored 172 points during this time period. He has also represented the England Knights and England.

News Corp has reported that several NRL clubs have been asked whether they would be interested in signing promising youngster Harry Newman from the Super League.

Set to go up against future Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf's Tonga team in the coming days, Newman is currently contracted with the Leeds Rhinos until at least the end of the 2024 season.

However, he is no stranger to receiving interest from the NRL in the past, having turned down a move to Australia and rugby union to sign with the Rhinos in 2022.

At 23 years of age, plenty of teams would love to sign Newman to either upgrade their centres or wingers. The Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, and Newcastle Knights are just four teams that are in need of an X-factor in their backline.

The four clubs have recently been linked to Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr. However, with Newman, they would receive a young prospect with high potential and someone who will be around for a long period of time.