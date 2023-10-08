Wigan Warriors playmaker Harry Smith from the Super League is reportedly on the radar of several NRL clubs heading into next season and beyond.

Smith has helped guide the Wigan Warriors to the 2023 Super League Grand Final, which is due to take place next weekend, where they will take on the Catalans Dragons after defeating the Hull Kingston Rovers.

He also made his international debut for England earlier this year, capping a breakthrough season for the 23-year-old - scoring a try and kicking nine goals against France.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, his incredible season has seen him garner the attention of several NRL clubs as they get set to raid the Super League for fresh talent.

Aged 23, Smith has appeared in more than 100 games for the Wigan Warriors and has quickly become one of the best talents in the competition alongside the likes of Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby.

It is understood that he has one year left on his contract with the Super League club, meaning if he was to join the NRL it would likely be for the 2025 season.

Also, his agent Iestyn Harris, has Australian ties through Sam and Liam Ayoub. The duo helped bring Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to the NRL for the Newcastle Knights for next season.

“My goal this year is for more consistency. Playing a lot more games at a higher level. And hopefully being one of the best players on the pitch most games," Smith said at the beginning of the 2023 season.

“I want to keep pushing and knocking on the door with England and stuff like that with my personal goals.

“But most important is starting off the season well with the team and pushing on from last year.”

