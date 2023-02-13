The agent of Super League star Ben Currie has revealed that the England international turned down multiple offers to join the NRL in 2017.

Entering his 12th season in the Super League, Ben Currie has had a remarkable career for Warrington Wolves that has lasted 227 games. Still playing, heading into the new season, his career as a one-club player was celebrated last weekend with a testimonial game against Leigh Leopards.

He has also achieved representative honours for both Ireland and England with nine games between them.

Currie's agent Craig Harrison revealed on the Show Me the Money UK TV YouTube channel that the 28-year-old had multiple offers to join the NRL but instead stayed loyal to Warrington.

“The only thing I would pull him on is he was probably one of the top three 16-year-olds I've ever seen and one of the top two 18-year-olds I've ever seen. We were talking John Bateman and him," Harrison said.

“After the England test match against Australia (in 2017), everybody said he was the best player there. He got loads of Australian offers, but he stayed loyal to Warrington."

It is still unknown which NRL clubs offered Currie a contract. With his career still far from over there is still time for Ben Currie to make the switch to Australia.